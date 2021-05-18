SHELLEY — It isn’t often that a baseball player from Idaho is granted a scholarship to take his game to the next level.
There are a dozen or more reasons for this, the least of which is the short season that Idaho plays in baseball, the lack of a strong summer program usually sponsored by AAU, and the fact that most players are doing other sports during the school year.
When a player is selected in the rookie draft by Major League Baseball, it is a big deal.
On Tuesday, Shelley senior Austin Bateman fulfilled a dream, signing with Georgetown College in Kentucky.
Georgetown College is located in Georgetown, Ky., and is a town of nearly 35,000 people and will annually have between 3,500 and 4,000 enrollees.
Athletically, the school is a Division II, NAIA and this past season, the baseball team finished second in its conference with a 36-14 record. That is good by anyone’s standards and seems to fit the bill for Bateman, a four-year starter and captain of the Shelley baseball team.
Bateman played catcher all four years at Shelley after being talked into the position as a freshman.
This past season, Bateman batted over .300 and threw out a high percentage of baserunners from behind the plate. He fielded his position at a .987 rate, which had to be tops in the High Country Conference.
His coaches call him a complete player who can hit, drive in runs, and fields his position very well.
“He will be missed and missed a lot,” Coach Byington said. “He brought a lot to the table for us and helped work with younger players, but his work ethic was off the charts, always improving himself.”
Bateman received a very solid scholarship from Georgetown College, which could reach the $25,000 mark, only leaving about $16,000 during the four-year term of the award.
He expects to be able to compete immediately for the starting catcher’s position, as the team is losing their catcher this year along with a large number of seniors.
He expects to report to the college around the first to the middle of August and will begin work immediately. He will be living on campus and although he hasn’t yet seen the campus, he has seen many pictures and from speaking to the coaches, he doesn’t expect any trouble acclimating to the school.
His parents are proud of his decision making thus far and expect big things from him once he arrives on campus.
Bateman will be in a hot bed of baseball with a lot of professional baseball in the area, both minor leagues and major leagues within a short drive from Georgetown.
He is excited for the opportunity to attend Georgetown College and is planning on learning everything he can, not only about baseball, but also how to run an athletic program
He plans on hard work, dedication and his work ethic to carry him through his college career and expects that he will see a lot of growth in himself from the day he steps on campus.
He is excited to be leaving Shelley High School and thanks all of his teachers and fellow players as the 3.5 GPA earner has learned a lot. His only regret is that he is leaving a hole in the lineup and wishes he had been able to work with more younger players to fill the void he will be leaving.