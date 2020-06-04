The Mountain Brewers Beer Fest, one of Idaho Falls’ top summer events, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Citing social distancing guidelines, the North American Brewers Association made the announcement Thursday in a press release.
“Unfortunately, there does not appear to be a solution to staging a customary (and fun!) beer festival while observing social distancing and protecting the health and safety of brewers, patrons, and our staff,” the release stated. “This was no easy decision, yet we have reluctantly joined other beer events such as the GABF and Great British Beer Festival along with the Oregon Brewers Festival and Munich’s Oktoberfest, all of which were scheduled at nearly the same time or after the revised August date of our events.”
The Mountain Brewers Beer Fest is typically held on the first weekend on June, but the event was originally delayed until Aug. 8 because of coronavirus concerns about social distancing and travel restrictions. The event at Sandy Downs Arena is one of the largest annual beer festivals in the western United States, gathering thousands of visitors and providing tastings from breweries around the country while also raising thousands of dollars for charities, including Breaking Boundaries, Hospice of Eastern Idaho and the Idaho Falls Zoo.
The next Mountain Brewers Beer Fest is scheduled for June 5th, 2021.
“We will also be celebrating Idaho Beer Week with all the tap takeovers and promotional events you’ve come to expect downtown, Idaho Falls. Idaho Beer Week will once again immediately precede the festival, running from May 31st through June 5th, 2021,” the release noted.
Anyone who purchased a ticket for for the event will receive an email with information on how to either receive a refund, or have the ticket carry over to 2021 with a special offer added to only those who pre-purchased a 2020 ticket.