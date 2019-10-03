BOISE — It figures to be hard to wipe a smile from the faces of Benton Wickersham and Bruno DeRose Saturday when the Broncos play at UNLV.
Sure the two former walk-ons didn’t want it to happen this way, as replacements for leading tackler Zeke Noa. But given his season-ending ACL and wrist injuries, the two friends will gladly take the opportunity for extended playing time.
Neither expected to earn scholarships for the Broncos, and playing a big role on defense didn’t seem likely. But Wickersham will start and DeRose will rotate in plenty against UNLV as they live out the dream they both had when they arrived in Boise a few years ago.
“We look at each other and just laugh sometimes because we were freshman playing on the kickoff team and we thought it was the coolest thing ever and now look where we are,” DeRose said. “We take a lot of pride in it. We know we’ve put in a lot of work and earned it. We have each other’s back and it’s fun to be there with someone that has such a familiar mindset.”
Both Wickersham and DeRose have played in all 31 games for the Broncos since they debuted in 2017. DeRose redshirted in the fall of 2016, while Wickersham arrived in the spring of 2017.
Wickersham has two career starts — three if you count the canceled bowl game last year — and DeRose has one. The two started by making an impact on special teams (DeRose still plays on almost every special teams unit), but both saw increased time as reserve linebackers last season due to injuries.
That’s been the case again this year. Wickersham had eight tackles against Air Force as a backup linebacker and has 11 through four games, while DeRose has two tackles while playing mostly on special teams.
Wickersham now ascends into the starting spot vacated by Noa, and DeRose shifts over to middle linebacker as his replacement. The opportunity both have waited two-plus years for has finally arrived.
“That says a lot about them right there that they came in as walk-ons,” Boise State defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “One thing these guys know is they know their assignments. They are very smart, savvy players. The thing about Zeke is he had some athletic ability that put him in that position, but these guys understand the game.
“You go in the meeting room and they prepare with purpose. They are always studying and getting ahead on things and asking questions. We feel really good about where we’re at with those two guys.”
Inside linebackers coach Zak Alley admitted that Wickersham “may not have quite the quickness Zeke has” but said his preparation often puts him in the right spot.
“He’s just so smart,” Alley said. “He’s so intelligent about what he’s doing. He can remember and execute at a high level because he anticipates. He plays very fast and is very intelligent, football I.Q. wise. He’s up here like a coach all the time, studying film. … I think he’ll be just fine.”
Alley noted that Wickersham has played the third-most reps at linebacker this season already, including large chunks of the Florida State and Air Force games. And he’s started a game in each of the past two seasons, so he likely won’t be in awe of the situation.
“He’ll step right into that role,” Alley said.
The Elko, Nevada, native said he’ll have plenty of friends and family in the stands Saturday in Las Vegas.
“It’s exciting,” Wickersham said. “You can’t try to play outside of yourself. You have to fall back on your coaching and what you’ve done all week to prepare. You can’t try to do anything crazy. You just play the way you’ve been coached to play.”
Asked about how far he’s come since arriving at Boise State in the spring of 2017 with no guaranteed spot on the roster, Wickersham said, “From that perspective, it’s definitely crazy. I didn’t even know if I was going to be on the team.”
The 5-foot-11, 223-pound DeRose, a native of Pueblo, Colorado, has played both the Will (weakside) and Mike (middle) linebacker spots for the Broncos, and slid over to backup Wickersham in the middle after the injury to Noa.
Like Wickersham, DeRose has a strong mental knowledge of the game and leans on his preparation to make plays.
“You really feel you can trust him when he goes out there and plays,” Alley said of DeRose. “Bruno is so smart. He and Benton are right there next to each other always watching film.”
DeRose said the way he’s gotten more playing time is not ideal — seeing one of his friends and teammates go down with a bad injury. But he’s got no choice but to step up and help fill Noa’s void.
“You always have to be ready,” DeRose said. “You never want to see one of your brothers go down, but when they do you have to be able to step up and take advantage of the opportunity.
“Every year you want to be in a bigger role and you never know when it’s going to happen. Here’s my opportunity. The ball is in my court now.”
What makes it even cooler for Wickersham and DeRose is that both are very close friends.
“We hang out all the time,” DeRose said. “We live right down the street from each other, so we’re always hanging out. And we’re playing the same position now, so it will be nice to be able to talk things through. Usually we’re playing different positions.”
Wickersham said the two are “like brothers” and were drawn closer by the similar paths they’ve taken since arriving as walk-ons.
“We do everything together,” Wickersham said. “We’ve gone through this process together so it means a lot for us to be able to go out there and help this team win.”
Others including redshirt freshman Brandon Hawkins will see more playing time as a result of Noa’s injury. Redshirt freshmen Phillip Mills and D.J. Schramm both also will see time as well.
But all eyes will be on Wickersham and DeRose as they take over for the team’s leading tackler alongside weakside linebacker Riley Whimpey in the middle of the defense. And the Broncos are confident they’ll get the job done.
“I’m excited to watch them play because they have a lot of talent,” Alley said. “I think we’ll be just fine.”