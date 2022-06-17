Chukars logo
Idaho Falls bounced back from its loss to the Raptors Thursday with an 18-11 win in Ogden.

Six runs in the third inning, four runs in the fifth inning and five runs in the sixth inning gave the Chukars the big lead they wouldn't relinquish. 

Sam Kornstad pitched three innings allowing nine hits and seven runs with three walks and two strikeouts. 

The Chukars will play at Ogden again Saturday at 7 p.m. before completing their series with the Raptors on Sunday. 

