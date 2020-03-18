After suspending spring sports last week, the Big Sky Conference announced Wednesday that all of its spring sports competitions and championships have been canceled.
The conference said the decision came after a unanimous vote by its presidents' council.
In addition, practices and workouts for all teams in every Big Sky-sponsored sport have been suspended until at least April 3.
“This is undoubtedly the proper decision for the health and well-being of all involved with the Big Sky, even though it certainly is disappointing for many of our student-athletes and coaches,” Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in a Big Sky-issued press release. “While play may be paused, we as a conference office and staff remain absolutely committed to supporting our student-athletes, coaches and administrators every way possible during this unprecedented period in college athletics. We eagerly look forward to our teams returning to practice and competition when it’s deemed safe to resume those activities.”
Campus administrators will reconvene remotely before April 3 to determine the status of practices and workouts beyond that date, according to the press release. That means that Idaho State spring football practices, which are scheduled to be held from March 31 through April 25, may be eligible to resume after April 3 if campus administrators deem it safe to do so.
However, ISU officials said that if and when spring practices and trainings resume, they will adhere to all public health recommendations including limited numbers and social distancing. Student-athletes would be able to participate at their own discretion.
Big Sky institutions retain the option to provide support services for their student-athletes while following national, state and campus protocols for social distancing and preventing the spread of COVID-19, the Big Sky's press release says. These services may vary based on each institution’s circumstances and can include athletic training, academics and mental health, as well as other programming that is in the best interest of supporting the student-athletes, the press release says.