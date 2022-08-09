The Billings Mustangs held off the Chukars 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Steve Barmakian, Jose Reyes and Hunter Hisky each had two hits for the Chukars (11-8) but Billings took a 3-2 lead in the fifth and neither team was able to break through in the later innings.
Mustangs starter Kenny Serwa gave up just one run in seven innings. Chukars starter Jake Binder took the loss, giving up all three runs in his five innings.
The series continues Wednesday at Melaleuca Field. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.