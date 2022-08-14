chukars logo

Billings scored twice in the top of the ninth to defeat the Chukars 7-5 Saturday night.

Idaho Falls (13-10) had rallied in the eighth to tie the game at 5-5 on RBI singles by Dusty Stroup and Thomas DeBonville, but a two-run homer by Gabe Wurtz sealed the win by the Mustangs (11-12).

 

