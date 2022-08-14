Billings scored twice in the top of the ninth to defeat the Chukars 7-5 Saturday night.
Idaho Falls (13-10) had rallied in the eighth to tie the game at 5-5 on RBI singles by Dusty Stroup and Thomas DeBonville, but a two-run homer by Gabe Wurtz sealed the win by the Mustangs (11-12).
Stroup and DeBonville each finished with two RBIs for the Chukars.
Starter Joe Slocum tossed five inning and gave up four earned runs. Jonathan Nunnally Jr. took the loss in relief.
The series continues Sunday at Melaleuca Field. First pitch is 4 p.m.
