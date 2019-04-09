MERIDIAN – The threat of rain did not stop host PGA professionals Todd Bindner (Head Professional) and Adam Martens (Director of Golf) from flying the biggest bird of them all, the albatross, to a convincing 8-shot victory at their home course, The Club at SpurWing in Meridian, Idaho.
Other than the absurdity of making an ace on a par-5 hole, the albatross, a 2 on a par-5, is the rarest feat on a single hole in golf. Bindner laced a 225-yard hybrid second shot into the hole on the par-5, 504 yard fifth hole en-route to the team playing the par-5’s in 7-under-par in the better-ball of partners first round to card a 10-under-par, 62.
The pair did not let up during the stormy modified alternate shot second round carding 67 for an amazing two-round total of 15-under-par, 129. The PGA Professional team from Crane Creek Country Club in Boise, Idaho, Ron Rawls and Luke Sestero, played all 36 holes with the eventual champions, finished alone in second place with rounds of 68 and 69 for a total of 7-under-par, 137. Sestero joined in the hole-out fun jarring a 125-yard wedge for eagle during the first round as well. The Warm Springs Golf Course team of PGA Professionals, Scott McGeachin and Peter Nichenko finished their day alone in third place with rounds of 69 and 71 for a two-round total of 4-under-par, 140.
The single day 36-hole Championship was contested Monday at the 7,087 yard, par 72 layout at The Club at SpurWing in Meridian, Idaho. The first round was a better-ball of partners and the second round was a modified alternate shot (Chapman) format. Both players on each two-person team must be employed at the same facility.