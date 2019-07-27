The Great Falls Bisonfish, formally known as the Voyagers, rallied past the Idaho Falls Chukars (formally known as the Chukars) on Saturday night, scoring six runs in the fifth inning and adding on three more in the seventh to pull away for an 11-10 win.
The Voyagers (17-22), who changed their name, social media profile and even their uniforms for the Bisonfish fundraiser, led 11-4 entering the ninth inning, but Idaho Falls made it interesting, scoring six runs and loading the bases against the Bisonfish bullpen. That would be as close as the Chukars (21-18) would get, dropping their third straight at Great Falls.
The Chukars led 4-1 in the fourth thanks to RBI singles by Isaiah Henry and Ismaldo Rodriguez in the first. A double by Michael Emodi and a sacrifice fly by Rodriguez brought in two more runs in the third inning.
Emodi and Rodriguez each finished with three RBIs.
Starter Nathan Webb dropped to 1-3 after giving up eight runs (seven earned) in four innings.
The Chukars conclude their 11-game road trip today at 4 p.m. Probable starters are RHP Grant Gambrell for the Chukars and RHP Chase Solesky for Great Falls.