Eight minutes had passed in the second half of Blackfoot’s road date with Hillcrest Wednesday afternoon when Blackfoot forward Frankie Garcia got tangled with a Hillcrest player and fell to the ground.
His head coach, Liam Pope, called over to him.
“Frankie, are you OK?” Pope shouted.
“Yeah, I’m good,” Garcia responded.
Then, seconds later when officials set up the ball for a free kick, Pope called over to Garcia again, this time with an order: “Frankie, shoot.”
He did. No luck.
Instead, that came moments later, when Blackfoot senior Dominic Sanchez booted in a corner kick and Garcia finished with a chip-in at the net.
That was all the scoring Blackfoot needed to secure a 1-0 win over Hillcrest.
“I’m going to go home a happy coach tonight, because I thought we played good soccer,” Pope said. “We were passing the ball a lot. We were squeezing on, which allowed us to play, which I don’t think we did against Thunder (Ridge) on Saturday. We didn’t earn the right to play good soccer against Thunder. I think we earned the right to play good soccer tonight.”
The win was important for the Broncos (5-1) on its own merits, but particularly because they were three days removed from their first loss of the season, a 1-0 defeat to Thunder Ridge in a makeup game.
If that game revealed anything, it was the obvious: Garcia is crucial to his team. For the first time all season, Garcia failed to record a goal. The Broncos suffered for it.
On Wednesday, everything changed. Garcia didn’t record the multi-goal game he’s grown accustomed to this season — part of that has to do with Hillcrest’s defense, which head coach Ryan Ellis said he liked, game result notwithstanding — but he capitalized on a chance.
That was important for the Broncos, who enjoyed the goal for more reasons than just the 1-0 win.
“I kind of think it shows what Frankie can do,” Pope said. “He’s not just about the skill and running through and the quick footwork. I think it shows he can get in the box and get a little scrappy goal.”
Ellis saw things differently. From his perspective, Garcia scored because his Knights (2-3-1) lost track of their marks. Instead of Garcia’s defender positioning himself between Garcia and the goal, he stood on the other side of Garcia.
That’s why Garcia had space to knock in the goal.
In fact, Ellis said, set pieces have challenged his team this year. He liked his club’s live defense, including across all six games this season, but his players have often found themselves out of position when things slow down.
“I’ve told them three or four times, but it did not get done,” said Ellis, whose team will host Bonneville on Monday. “So it was a little frustrating, but it’s something we can learn from. We’ll face them again, so we can fix those mistakes.”
For Blackfoot, though, it’s not all roses.
Sanchez, the senior who assisted Garcia’s goal, exited soon after the score with a back injury. He didn’t return to the game. Pope wasn’t sure of the exact injury, but his guess was back spasms, and he said Sanchez would see a doctor Wednesday night.
The good news for the Broncos is that Sanchez was in decent spirits after the game, and he could walk around with no issue.
Besides, Blackfoot doesn’t return to action until Monday, for a home contest against Shelley.
If the Broncos can get Sanchez back for that game, great. If not, they feel confident in their chances anyway.
That’s the luxury you enjoy when a player like Garcia is on your side.
“He’s got an all-around game. It’s not just about the pretty stuff,” Pope said. “He’ll get it and he’ll stick his head in where it hurts. And that’s what he did on that goal, which was good to see.”