BLACKFOOT — District 6 teams have won each of the last three of Idaho’s 4A state football championships.
Blackfoot (9-1) made sure Friday night no one had forgotten that fact, stomping visiting Sandpoint 40-6 at Blackfoot High School.
The Broncos, who were unbeaten in five conference games this season, made short work of the visiting Bulldogs (6-4), dominating on both sides of the ball in the state playoff opener.
“We just came out hitting and were more physical than they were,” senior right tackle Nathan Bolinder said. “More than anything, we were working well together, competing like brothers out there.”
The Broncos jumped out early, scoring twice in the first four minutes, carving up Sandpoint’s 4-3 and 3-4 defenses with a potent mix of inside running and quick-hit passing.
By the time Blackfoot quarterback Craig Young hit Kameron Lawes for a 42-yard catch-and-run down the sideline late in the opening quarter, the Bulldogs were noticeably dropping their heads on the east sideline, trailing 19-0 at the end of 12 minutes.
Sandpoint could do little against the Broncos’ defense in the first quarter, with the exception of an early drive that stalled in the red zone and ended with a missed field goal.
Though they did get a couple big plays in the passing game, the Bulldogs managed just 12 first half rushing yards against a crisp Blackfoot defense.
“We knew they could run the ball, and we came out getting the line where they needed to be, and (the linebackers) were hitting their gaps,” Blackfoot senior linebacker Zacoty Jones said. “That’s the kind of thing that happens when we are all doing our jobs.”
In addition to Lawes’ TD, Blackfoot got three rushing scores from Bowen Robinson, another rushing score from Dragen Robinson, and a receiving score out of Isaiah Thomas.
Unlike many blowouts, Blackfoot’s dominance wasn’t the product of turnovers and big plays. It was just typically solid, deliberate play against the overmatched Bulldogs.
There was only one turnover in the game, and like most games that go into the halftime break with the score 33-0, the second half was academic.
After halftime, the Broncos tightened up their playbook and leaned heavily on the run, gradually slotting numerous reserves into the lineup.
Blackfoot will host Minico at 6 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.
BLACKFOOT 40, SANDPOINT 6
Sandpoint 0 0 6 0 — 6
Blackfoot 19 14 7 0 — 40
First quarter
B — Isaiah Thomas 19 pass from Craig Young (kick failed)
B — Dragen Robinson 18 run (kick failed)
B — Kameron Lawes 42 pass from Young (Dominique Sanchez kick)
Second quarter
B — Bowen Robinson 11 run (Sanchez kick)
B — B. Robinson 2 run (Sanchez kick)
Third quarter
B — B. Robinson 2 run (Sanchez kick)
S — Dylan Peterson 7 pass from Jaxon Petit (kick failed)