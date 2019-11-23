POCATELLO — The Kuna Kavemen completed a perfect 13-0 season with a 49-35 win over the Blackfoot Broncos on Saturday night, winning the 4A state football championship at Holt Arena.
The Broncos jumped out to an early 13-0 lead, scoring on their first play from scrimmage, and adding a second score midway through the first quarter.
Kuna’s offensive juggernaut was not to be tempered, however.
After opening the game with a 3-and-out on their first drive, the Kavemen reeled off five straight touchdown drives to cruise into the half up 35-21.
Blackfoot refused to fold, however, putting up a pair of second half touchdowns to trim Kuna’s lead to 42-35.
Kuna put the game away late in the fourth quarter, however, chewing the clock with seven straight running plays on a 57-yard scoring drive capped by a 15-yard run up the gut by tailback Jonathan Edwards, his third TD run of the game.
“We started well and I think we played a good game, but they were better than us today, and they deserve this,” Blackfoot senior defensive back Robert Zemp said. “Kuna has some amazing athletes, and they finished one heck of a season.”
Blackfoot (11-2) got one heck of a game out of senior receiver Reece Robinson, who scored the Broncos’ first touchdown on a 76-yard pass from Craig Young to start the game.
Robinson added another score on a 36-yard strike six minutes later, adding a third TD reception in the fourth quarter, finishing with 178 receiving yards and three TDs, despite fighting an ongoing duel with a crampy left hamstring.
When Blackfoot walked off the field following the trophy presentation, it was Robinson who carried the red runner-up trophy.
“It hurts,” Robinson said. “We have a lot of heart on this team, and we put in the work and wanted this one bad.
“This group (of seniors) has been together since Grid Kid, and there is a real brotherhood with this group. We finished well, but just a little bit short.”
Kuna’s win breaks a string of three-straight 4A state football championships by District 6 schools, and is the Kavemen’s stepping stone to the 5A ranks, which they will join for 2020.
Blackfoot was denied its first state title since going back to back in 2011 and 2012.
KUNA 49, BLACKFOOT 35
Kuna 7 28 7 7 — 49
Blackfoot 13 8 7 7 — 35
First quarter
B — Reece Robinson 76 pass from Craig Young (Dominique Sanchez kick) 11:41
B — Robinson 36 pass from Young (kick failed) 5:33
K — Koltin Teater 1 run (Jack Harris kick) 3:08
Second quarter
K — Tyler Brown 13 pass from Sean Austin (Harris kick) 11:54
K — Mason Leatham 52 pass from Austin (Harris kick) 6:13
K — Brown 6 pass from Austin (Harris kick) 1:57
K — Jonathan Edwards 2 run (Harris kick) :03
Third quarter
K — Jonathan Edwards 2 run (Harris kick) 3:24
B — Isaiah Thomas 15 pass from Young (Sanchez kick) :56
Fourth quarter
B — Robinson 13 pass from Young (Sanchez kick) 5:25
K — Edwards 15 run (Harris kick) 2:53
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING — Kuna, Edwards 22-122, Austin 8-35, Tyler Cobb 8-24, Teater 3-7, X. Bateman 1-(-1); Blackfoot, Teegan Thomas 13-42, Young 4-(-20)
PASSING — Kuna, Austin 22-30-0-327; Blackfoot, Young 25-37-1-361
RECEIVING — Kuna, Brown 7-105, Teater 6-80, Leatham 2-62, Zeke Wilson 4-50, Cobb 3-30; Blackfoot, Robinson 7-178, Brayden Wright 9-83, Kameron Lawes 2-36, T. Thomas 2-32, I. Thomas 3-23, Dragen Robinson 2-9.