As expected, Blackfoot jumped into this week's 4A state media football poll after its 35-14 win over Hillcrest. The defending state champion Knights dropped out of the poll as Blackfoot took over the top spot in the 4A District 6 standings at 2-0. Skyline, coming off an Emotion Bowl win over Idaho Falls last week, is 1-0 in conference. The Broncos and Grizzlies play on Thursday.
Sugar-Salem remained atop the 3A rankings and unbeaten North Fremont continues to top the 2A list.
Rocky Mountain and Kuna were unanimous choices in 5A and 4A, respectively, and Lost Rivers moved up a spot in 1A Division I to No. 3. The Pirates host state No. 1 Oakley on Friday night.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 5
CLASS 5A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 5-0 40 1
2. Mountain View 4-1 32 3
3. Eagle 4-1 22 2
4. Highland 4-1 18 4
5. Coeur d'Alene 3-2 7 5
Others receiving votes: Rigby 1.
CLASS 4A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kuna (8) 5-0 40 1
2. Nampa 4-1 31 2
3. Bishop Kelly 4-1 23 3
4. Vallivue 4-1 15 4
5. Blackfoot 4-1 5 —
Others receiving votes: Moscow 3, Middleton 2, Minico 1.
CLASS 3A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (6) 4-1 37 1
2. Homedale (2) 5-0 34 2
3. Weiser 5-0 23 3
4. Timberlake 4-0 16 4
5. Gooding 4-1 9 5
Others receiving votes: Snake River 1.
CLASS 2A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (5) 5-0 37 1
2. West Side (1) 4-1 31 2
3. McCall-Donnelly (2) 4-0 28 3
4. Bear Lake 4-1 10 —
5. Melba 3-1 6 —
Others receiving votes: Cole Valley Christian 4, Declo 2, St. Maries 1, Grangeville 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (7) 5-0 39 1
2. Prairie (1) 4-0 33 2
3. Lost Rivers 4-0 16 4
4. Valley 3-1 15 3
5. Wilder 4-0 13 5
Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 3, Raft River 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 4-0 39 1
2. Kendrick (1) 3-1 27 3
3. Carey 4-1 25 2
4. Garden Valley 2-2 14 4
5. Horseshoe Bend 4-1 10 —
Others receiving votes: Lakeside 4, Mullan 1.
VOTERS: Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.