The 4A Idaho State boys Soccer Tournament kicked off in a big way on Thursday with four matches. The marquee matchup was the two-time defending state champion Caldwell Cougars playing a 14-1 Blackfoot team.
The two stellar teams locked up early in a duel to see who would set the tempo for the contest and get the all important first goal of the contest.
That honor would go to Blackfoot, as Frankie Garcia put one past the keeper for a quick 1-0 lead for the Broncos.
Blackfoot would add to that goal in the 17th minute when Garcia was awarded a penalty kick and was able to drill the ball to the left of the keeper for a 2-0 lead. Blackfoot was ready to turn the game over to its defense for the rest of the half.
“We really wanted to take the game to Caldwell early on,” Head Coach Liam Pope said. “The boys did exactly as we asked and we set the tempo and got those two early goals which were very important which forced them to match our intensity.”
The game went on with both sides getting opportunities and both goal keepers turning away shots.
The Caldwell squad came out in the second half with renewed intensity and tempo and just after the halfway mark of the second half, the Cougars were able to put one past the Broncos goal keeper, cutting lead in half at 2-1.
“I just hesitated for a second before I made a move to come out on their player,” Blackfoot goal keeper Gavin Cornell said. “I made a slight mistake and they made me pay for it.”
Blackfoot would come back and kept the pressure on. With just over six minutes remaining Gabe Batacan was able to score, giving Blackfoot a 3-1 lead.
The win puts the Broncos in the semifinal game Friday at 3 p.m. against Canyon Ridge at Bonneville High School.