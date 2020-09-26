BLACKFOOT – It was just the kind of game that the Blackfoot Broncos needed following a disheartening game a week ago when they suffered their first loss in the Jarrod Ackley era, 14-3 against Skyline.
It was homecoming and the crowd was thirsty for some action and they got it, although the Broncos were a bit lackluster at the beginning beforre pulling out a 35-14 win.
Despite an early turnover by Preston, the Broncos turned the ball right back over on downs and then the Indians caught the Broncos flat footed when quarterback Brecker Knapp pitched the ball to Emery Thorson and Thorson then heaved the half back pass to Chevy Nelson who sprinted 71 yards untouched into the end zone for an early 7-0 lead for Preston. That play came at 7:05 of the first quarter, but the big plays were far from over.
Just moments later, Blackfoot senior quarterback Jace Grimmett hit sophomore wide receiver Ja'Vonta King on a slant pattern and the rangy wide out took the ball 80 yards for the tying score and the two teams went to the second quarter tied at 7-7.
Turnovers were the issue for Preston and when quarterback Knapp was dinged for his second interception of the first half, both at the hands of Blackfoot safety Stryker Wood, the Broncos were back in business and the result was another touchdown for Blackfoot, this time on a three-yard run by Bowen Robinson.
The Broncos were finally able to get All-State running back Teegan Thomas loose on a long run as the fleet footed runner broke a carry to the outside and when he turned it upfield, he raced down the left sideline for a 41-yard score and the Broncos moved the lead to 21-7 and seemed to be in control of the game midway through the second quarter.
That was when the Bronco defense made its second big mistake of the half, letting Emery Thorson get behind the defense and Knapp hit him in stride and Thorson streaked 59 yards for a score that brought the Indians back to within a touchdown at 21-14.
The Broncos were able to run the clock out for the rest of the second period and the two teams went to the locker rooms for the half time intermission, with Blackfoot leading 21-7.
The Broncos took the second half kick off and promptly went three and out and punted, but another interception by the Broncos defense, this time by linebacker Carson Trejo, set the Broncos up with the ball on their own 33 yard line. Five yards later, with the ball on the 38, the hand off went to Thomas who cut left, got to the sideline and turned the ball upfield and 62 yards later, strolled into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game.
“This was a very good game as we continue to show improvement,” Broncos coach Jarrod Ackley said. “Each and every player got better tonight and we have a tough one ahead of us next week.”
Blackfoot moved to 4-1 on the season and dropped the Indians to 2-2 for the year.
Next up for Blackfoot will be an all important 4A District 6 contest with Hillcrest on at Bronco Stadium.
Preston is home against Sugar-Salem also on Friday night.
BLACKFOOT 35, PRESTON 14
PRESTON 7 7 0 0 -- 14
BLACKFOOT 7 14 7 7 -- 35
PRESTON 7:05 1st quarter 71 yard pass from Emery Thorson to Chevy Nelson, Pat good.
BLACKFOOT 1:52 1st quarter 80 yard pass from Jace Grimmett to Ja'Vonte King, Pat good.
BLACKFOOT 8:20 2nd quarter 3 yard run by Bowen Robinson, Pat good.
BLACKFOOT 4:05 2nd quarter 41 yard run by Teegan Thomas, Pat good.
PRESTON 2:29 2nd quarter 59 yard pass from Brecker Knapp to Emery Thorson, Pat good.
BLACKFOOT 9:02 3rd quarter 62 yard run by Teegan Thomas, Pat good.
BLACKFOOT 3:51 4th quarter 14 yard pass Grimmett to Carter Layton, Pat good.