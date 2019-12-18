BLACKFOOT – It is said that less than 5 percent of the athletes who compete in high school get the opportunity to compete in colleges and universities around the country.
Opportunity came knocking on Wednesday, and Nate Blackwelder of Blackfoot High School answered the door and welcomed the College of Southern Idaho in.
Blackwelder signed a letter of intent to attend CSI and participate in both cross-country and track for the Golden Eagles and while there, he will study sports medicine with a design on becoming a coach or trainer.
Blackwelder was a part of the Blackfoot boys cross-country team that finished second at the 4A District 6 championships to advance to the state meet at Portneuf Wellness Complex, where he posted a personal-best 5k time of 16:39.
Blackwelder is confident that he can better that time and relishes the opportunity to stretch out in distance to 8k in cross-country and the 10k in outdoor track.
He was recruited to cross-country by Blackfoot head coach Jason Lish, who had seen Blackwelder struggle at times with some other sports and just thought he should be a runner.
That paid off for both Blackwelder and the Broncos.
“I was told that if I worked hard, I would get better and have a chance at a college scholarship,” Blackwelder said.
He has his family's support in this endeavor and lots of friends greeted him on Wednesday afternoon, promising to make the trip to Twin Falls to watch him run.
“When I made the trip to CSI, I loved the coaches and my teammates and the campus,” Blackwelder said. “The only thing that I can think of that I will miss is the mountains. I will definitely miss the mountains.”
Blackwelder is currently working on his indoor track regimen and is looking forward to the outdoor track season as well. His next major meet will be the Simplot Games in February at Holt Arena and he hopes to medal there and then go after some of the events in the 4A outdoor track season.
In the past, Blackwelder has competed in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 during the track season and has also run relays.