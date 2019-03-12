Blackfoot High senior Allie Cannon signed a letter of intent on Tuesday to attend the College of Idaho and play basketball for the Coyotes beginning next season.
“I had a chance to play with and meet some of the girls and had a blast,” Cannon said. “They all seemed so welcoming and sincere and I had such a great time, it seemed like a very good fit.”
Cannon will study biology and other sciences in what she hopes will lead to a career as a physician's assistant.
“College of Idaho is a very strong academic university and I intend to take advantage of it,” Cannon said. “I have my first semester's classes pretty well mapped out and look forward to getting started.”
Cannon said she does not expect to redshirt, and will be ready to go when she gets to campus.
“I can only control how much I work and how hard I work," she said. "I expect to make the team and play right away.”
Cannon played for four years as a starter for Blackfoot. Cannon, Macie McBride and Olivia Arave have been mainstays on the team and were instrumental in helping lead the Broncos to the 4A consolation trophy at this year's state tournament and a 23-5 record this season.
“I have loved my time with the girls at Blackfoot and know that they will support me,” Cannon said. “It will be so cool to come back and be able to watch the progress they will make this coming year.”
Cannon, who is a slashing and cutting type of player in high school, expects a lot of the same as she moves on to the college game.
“I would expect that I will be either a two or a three, which should be a lot of what I have been doing in Blackfoot,” Cannon said. “That is a natural position for me and I look forward to the challenge of playing hard and moving up to the college ranks.”
Cannon received a very good financial package at the College of Idaho. With her academic scholarships and what the College of Idaho offered her for basketball, most of her financial obligations will be taken care of, she said.