BLACKFOOT — Chloe Cronquist first familiarized herself with Western Nebraska Community College two years ago.
As time passed and other college softball programs tried to court Cronquist, her first impression of Western Nebraska remained strong enough to lure her back.
On Wednesday at Blackfoot High, the senior made her decision official, signing to play softball for WNCC on a full-ride scholarship.
"It was hard. There were a lot of schools that I liked," Cronquist said. "This one was just the best fit for me, and it was a good offer."
Cronquist fielded interest from around a dozen colleges — some two-year and some four-year — and made several recruiting visits. Nothing could match the college in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, which Cronquist first toured on a softball trip.
The WNCC Cougars went 35-20 last season, winning the Region IX tournament championship to advance to the District E playoffs — the final step before reaching the NJCAA national tournament.
“I was very impressed with what (the players) have had to say," Cronquist said, "and coach Katelyn Groves has a set plan for the team.”
Groves, who is entering her fourth season as the Cougars' head coach, hails from Utah, and that is reflected on WNCC's roster. There are 10 Utahns on this season's team, giving Cronquist some regional familiarity.
Scottsbluff is about 9 1/2 hours east of Blackfoot.
"It's a smaller town. It's like Blackfoot, so it felt like home to me," Cronquist said. "I've been here most of my life, just excited to go explore new things."
Cronquist was Blackfoot's best player last season, hitting .552 with 18 extra-base hits — including three home runs — and zero strikeouts in 70 plate appearances. The middle infielder was named to the Journal's first-team All-Area and as the High Country Conference Player of the Year.
She still has her senior season in Broncos green to prepare for, and a final few months of summer ball before she takes the next step she's been anticipating for years.
"I didn't know if it would actually come true," Cronquist said, "but I'm so excited it did."