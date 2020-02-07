BLACKFOOT – Nathan Bolinder, a standout offensive lineman for the Blackfoot High School football team which advanced to the 4A state championship game last year, signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, N.D.
The University of Jamestown is a private liberal arts university with an enrollment of just under 1,000 students.
Projected as an offensive lineman who could see playing time immediately, Bolinder earned honors for his play this past season as the Broncos finished 11-2.
“I am so excited to be headed to a four-year college and have the opportunity to further my career in football,” Bolinder said Friday. “I know that these opportunities don't come around to just everyone, so I am thrilled to have been selected to be one of a few and will do my best to be the best student-athlete I can.”
Bolinder expects to be on campus by Aug. 2 to begin his preparation to attend classes and work out with the team.
“Coach (Brian) Mistro has me listed as an offensive lineman, so I will play where ever he wants me,” Bolinder said.
Bolinder said he plans to take classes toward a medical degree while at Jamestown.
“Ultimately, I would like to be a radiologist and that is the direction that I want to work toward right away,” he said.
Bolinder recently visited the school.
“I just loved the campus,” he said. “The student union building had activities like pool and video games and is a great place to meet other people. I was very impressed with the whole campus and the facilities.”