BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot High School senior Olivia Arave signed her National Letter of Intent on Thursday to continue her basketball career at Snow College.
Arave was one of three seniors for the Broncos this season that helped the squad secure the consolation crown at the 4A state tournament. Arave was also a four-year varsity player.
“I chose Snow College for several reasons,” Arave said. “It was fairly close to home, but far enough away that I got some separation from the family. Secondly, it has a nice nursing program, and I am working on my (certified nursing assistant) right now, so that fits, and it has a good program that felt comfortable with right away.”
Arave also starred as a four-year player on the Broncos' volleyball squad, and she will take fond memories with her as she goes to Snow College.
“It has been great to be part of the two sports here in Blackfoot, although I was injured for most of my senior year,” Arave said. “To watch this basketball program grow into a winner and be part of that growth has been really special. So many memories and good friends that I will never forget.”
Olivia and her family visited the campus at Snow College and several things stood out to her as she met with current players and the coaching staff. She said the campus has a 'homey' feel to it, and she was awarded a full-ride scholarship. She will only have to pay for meals while in school.
“Everything about Snow just jumped out at me, like it was a special place to be,” Arave said. “The campus was comfortable, the players that we got to scrimmage with a bit were friendly and welcomed me right away and the coaches seemed to want me and that was very important to me.”
Arave will report to the school in mid-August to begin the next journey of her life, and she is anxiously looking forward to getting started.
“We are so proud of what Olivia has accomplished and this is only part of the dream that we have for her,” Arave's father, Jared, said. “She has worked so hard for this and we know she will be successful in whatever she does. She always has.”