Blackfoot jumped to No. 1 in the 4A state media football poll released Tuesday.
The Broncos, defending District 6 champions, are 3-0 and move up from the third spot after knocking off Snake River last week. Previous No. 1 Skyline dropped to No. 3 after a loss at Rigby.
Rigby also moved up a spot in 5A after its win over Skyline. The Trojans tied for the No. 2 spot with Rocky Mountain, trailing only Coeur d’Alene, which picked up 10 first-place votes.
In 3A, Sugar-Salem maintained its grip on the No. 1 spot as the Diggers improved to 3-0 with a win over Star Valley, Wyoming.
North Fremont remained in the second spot in 2A behind powerhouse West Side, but Firth jumped a spot to No. 4.
Butte County had a bye week, but remains in the 1A Division I poll at No. 5.
STATE MEDIA POLLWeek 3
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d’Alene (10) 2-0 62 1
t-2. Rigby (2) 3-0 42 3
t-2. Rocky Mountain 2-0 42 2
4. Eagle (1) 2-0 36 4
5. Highland 3-1 13 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Blackfoot (6) 3-0 55 3
2. Middleton (3) 2-0 49 4
3. Skyline (4) 2-1 41 1
4. Vallivue 3-0 24 5
5. Pocatello 3-0 15 —
Others receiving votes: Emmett 5, Bishop Kelly 5, Hillcrest 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Sugar-Salem (13) 3-0 65 1
2. Gooding 3-0 45 3
3. Kimberly 3-0 37 t-4
4. Homedale 1-1 23 2
5. Fruitland 2-0 14 t-4
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 10, Weiser 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (13) 3-0 65 1
2. North Fremont 2-0 52 2
3. Melba 1-1 25 4
4. Firth 2-1 20 5
5. Aberdeen 2-1 15 3
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 9, Grangeville 7, Cole Valley Christian 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (13) 2-0 65 1
2. Oakley 3-0 52 2
3. Lighthouse Christian 2-0 34 3
4. Raft River 2-1 20 5
5. Butte County 1-1 12 4
Others receiving votes: Genesee 8, Lapwai 2, Notus 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (13) 3-0 65 1
2. Dietrich 3-0 52 2
3. Rockland 3-0 34 3
4. Mullan-St. Regis 3-0 27 5
5. Horseshoe Bend 2-1 9 4
Others receiving votes: Kendrick 4, Garden Valley 4.
VOTERS: Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK; Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Jim Church, KORT-FM; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Allan Steele, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com; Jay Tust, KTVB.