Blackfoot jumped to No. 1 in the 4A state media football poll released Tuesday.

The Broncos, defending District 6 champions, are 3-0 and move up from the third spot after knocking off Snake River last week. Previous No. 1 Skyline dropped to No. 3 after a loss at Rigby.

Rigby also moved up a spot in 5A after its win over Skyline. The Trojans tied for the No. 2 spot with Rocky Mountain, trailing only Coeur d’Alene, which picked up 10 first-place votes.

In 3A, Sugar-Salem maintained its grip on the No. 1 spot as the Diggers improved to 3-0 with a win over Star Valley, Wyoming.

North Fremont remained in the second spot in 2A behind powerhouse West Side, but Firth jumped a spot to No. 4.

Butte County had a bye week, but remains in the 1A Division I poll at No. 5.

STATE MEDIA POLLWeek 3

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Coeur d’Alene (10) 2-0 62 1

t-2. Rigby (2) 3-0 42 3

t-2. Rocky Mountain 2-0 42 2

4. Eagle (1) 2-0 36 4

5. Highland 3-1 13 5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Blackfoot (6) 3-0 55 3

2. Middleton (3) 2-0 49 4

3. Skyline (4) 2-1 41 1

4. Vallivue 3-0 24 5

5. Pocatello 3-0 15 —

Others receiving votes: Emmett 5, Bishop Kelly 5, Hillcrest 1.

CLASS 3A

1. Sugar-Salem (13) 3-0 65 1

2. Gooding 3-0 45 3

3. Kimberly 3-0 37 t-4

4. Homedale 1-1 23 2

5. Fruitland 2-0 14 t-4

Others receiving votes: South Fremont 10, Weiser 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (13) 3-0 65 1

2. North Fremont 2-0 52 2

3. Melba 1-1 25 4

4. Firth 2-1 20 5

5. Aberdeen 2-1 15 3

Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 9, Grangeville 7, Cole Valley Christian 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Prairie (13) 2-0 65 1

2. Oakley 3-0 52 2

3. Lighthouse Christian 2-0 34 3

4. Raft River 2-1 20 5

5. Butte County 1-1 12 4

Others receiving votes: Genesee 8, Lapwai 2, Notus 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (13) 3-0 65 1

2. Dietrich 3-0 52 2

3. Rockland 3-0 34 3

4. Mullan-St. Regis 3-0 27 5

5. Horseshoe Bend 2-1 9 4

Others receiving votes: Kendrick 4, Garden Valley 4.

VOTERS: Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK; Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Jim Church, KORT-FM; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Allan Steele, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com; Jay Tust, KTVB.

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000