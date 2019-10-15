Blackfoot made another move in the state media football poll, jumping up to No. 2 in this week’s 4A poll after improving to 6-1 with last week’s comeback win over Madison.
The Broncos were No. 5 last week, but now trail just unbeaten Kuna, which pounded Bishop Kelly 48-6 on Friday.
Prairie moved into a tie with Lost Rivers in 1A Division 1 despite the Pirates remaining undefeated at 6-0. Lost Rivers received five first-place votes and Prairie got three.
Sugar-Salem and North Fremont each stayed at No. 1 in 3A and 2A, respectively.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 6
CLASS 5A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 7-0 40 1
2. Mountain View 6-1 31 2
3. Highland 6-1 24 4
4. Coeur d’Alene 5-2 13 5
5. Eagle 5-2 8 3
Others receiving votes: Rigby 3, Borah 1.
CLASS 4A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kuna (8) 7-0 40 1
2. Blackfoot 6-1 22 5
3. Vallivue 5-2 17 4
4. Nampa 5-2 16 2
5. Middleton 5-2 13 —
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 9, Minico 3.
CLASS 3A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (6) 5-1 36 1
2. Homedale (2) 7-0 34 2
3. Weiser 7-0 24 3
4. Timberlake 6-0 17 4
5. Gooding 6-1 9 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 2A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (6) 6-0 38 1
t-2. McCall-Donnelly (2) 6-0 29 t-2
t-2. West Side 5-1 29 t-2
4. Bear Lake 6-1 14 4
5. Melba 4-2 7 5
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 2, Grangeville 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
t-1. Lost Rivers (5) 6-0 35 1
t-1. Prairie (3) 6-0 35 2
3. Oakley 5-1 22 3
4. Raft River 5-1 13 5
5. Potlatch 3-2 4 —
Others receiving votes: Wilder 3, Idaho City 3, Kamiah 3, Clearwater Valley 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 6-0 39 1
2. Kendrick (1) 5-1 33 2
3. Carey 5-1 24 3
4. Garden Valley 4-2 14 4
5. Horseshoe Bend 5-1 8 5
Others receiving votes: Lakeside 2.
VOTERS: Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000