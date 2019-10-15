Blackfoot logo

Blackfoot made another move in the state media football poll, jumping up to No. 2 in this week’s 4A poll after improving to 6-1 with last week’s comeback win over Madison.

The Broncos were No. 5 last week, but now trail just unbeaten Kuna, which pounded Bishop Kelly 48-6 on Friday.

Prairie moved into a tie with Lost Rivers in 1A Division 1 despite the Pirates remaining undefeated at 6-0. Lost Rivers received five first-place votes and Prairie got three.

Sugar-Salem and North Fremont each stayed at No. 1 in 3A and 2A, respectively.

STATE MEDIA POLL

Week 6

CLASS 5A

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (8) 7-0 40 1

2. Mountain View 6-1 31 2

3. Highland 6-1 24 4

4. Coeur d’Alene 5-2 13 5

5. Eagle 5-2 8 3

Others receiving votes: Rigby 3, Borah 1.

CLASS 4A

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kuna (8) 7-0 40 1

2. Blackfoot 6-1 22 5

3. Vallivue 5-2 17 4

4. Nampa 5-2 16 2

5. Middleton 5-2 13 —

Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 9, Minico 3.

CLASS 3A

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (6) 5-1 36 1

2. Homedale (2) 7-0 34 2

3. Weiser 7-0 24 3

4. Timberlake 6-0 17 4

5. Gooding 6-1 9 5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 2A

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (6) 6-0 38 1

t-2. McCall-Donnelly (2) 6-0 29 t-2

t-2. West Side 5-1 29 t-2

4. Bear Lake 6-1 14 4

5. Melba 4-2 7 5

Others receiving votes: St. Maries 2, Grangeville 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

t-1. Lost Rivers (5) 6-0 35 1

t-1. Prairie (3) 6-0 35 2

3. Oakley 5-1 22 3

4. Raft River 5-1 13 5

5. Potlatch 3-2 4 —

Others receiving votes: Wilder 3, Idaho City 3, Kamiah 3, Clearwater Valley 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 6-0 39 1

2. Kendrick (1) 5-1 33 2

3. Carey 5-1 24 3

4. Garden Valley 4-2 14 4

5. Horseshoe Bend 5-1 8 5

Others receiving votes: Lakeside 2.

VOTERS: Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000

Tags