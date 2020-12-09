After 57 years, Pioneer League baseball is returning to Boise. A Major League affiliation, however, is not.
Following months of speculation, the Boise Hawks were not one of the 120 teams to receive a Minor League Baseball affiliation invite as part of a restructuring of the system, which contacted 40 teams. Instead, the Hawks announced Wednesday that they will join the Pioneer League, which is transitioning from an affiliated Rookie league to an independent MLB partner league starting in the 2021 season.
The move ends Boise’s 30-year run of being affiliated with a Major League team. Since 1990, the Hawks had been affiliated with the California/Anaheim Angels, Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies.
While there were other factors involved in the decision by Major League Baseball and the Northwest League to not include the Hawks, Jeff Eiseman, president of the Hawks’ ownership group, Agon Sports & Entertainment, said it ultimately it came down to one issue: Boise’s ability to create a stadium to replace Memorial Stadium.
“I know ultimately at the end of the day, it’s Memorial Stadium,” Eiseman said. “If you don’t have a Major League club that wants to be there, you weren’t protected. And I couldn’t convince a Major League club to be there. They all love the market, but it was the facilities. I wasn’t getting straight answers on what it really was, but we know it was the facility, because everybody complained about it. The Angels complained about it 20 years ago, the Rockies complained about it, clearly the Cubs complained about it. This has been an ongoing challenge and with the new facility standards, Memorial Stadium couldn’t keep up even if we pumped money into it.”
Several proposed plans for a new stadium close to downtown Boise have been made in recent years. Those have included a shared stadium with a potential expansion minor league soccer team as well as the Boise State baseball team, which returned from a 40-year hiatus this spring before being cut by the school in July due to budget constraints created by the COVID-19 pandemic. But none have been approved and the Hawks remain at Memorial Stadium, apparently to the detriment of their MLB-affiliation status.
“If we had a brand new stadium, this doesn’t happen to us,” Eiseman said. “In fact, I would suspect that the Fresno Triple-A franchise would be in Boise right now. I’m almost positive of that.”
According to the Fresno Bee, the Fresno Grizzlies did not reach an agreement with Fresno to remain in a city-owned park until Wednesday. The Grizzlies are leaving the Triple-A Pacific Coast League to become a Low-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.
The Hawks had been in Northwest League Short Season-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies since 2015. While the Rockies have yet to officially announce their affiliation invitations, reports in recent weeks have said that the Spokane Indians will be Colorado’s Northwest League affiliate as the league shifts to a full-season High-A league. Five other Northwest League teams had High-A invitations announced on Wednesday, with Boise and Salem-Keizer being the two teams left out.
Although he wasn’t formally told of the decision until Tuesday night, Eiseman said he began seeing the writing on the wall last week. Discussions with the Pioneer League began on Dec. 1, a day after the Pioneer League announced it was transforming from a Rookie League to an independent league. He had been paying attention to what the league was doing, especially after the Appalachian League announced it was becoming a wood bat summer collegiate league in September.
“I knew (the Pioneer League) is going to be the only other league that makes sense,” said Eiseman. “If they go the path of the Appalachian League, we’re in trouble. I didn’t want to go wood bat, I didn’t want to settle for that. I want us to operate like we’ve always operated. Who cares if we’re independent, that doesn’t phase me.”
The Hawks will join eight other teams in the Pioneer League and will now have an in-state rival in the Idaho Falls Chukars. The Hawks threw a not-so-subtle first punch in the new rivalry shortly after the announcement was made, changing the team’s Twitter bio to read “Idaho’s favorite Pioneer League Baseball Team.”
Other teams now in Boise’s league are the Billings Mustangs, the Grand Junction Rockies, the Great Falls Voyagers, the Missoula PaddleHeads, the Ogden Raptors, the Northern Colorado (Windsor) Owlz and the Rocky Mountain (Colorado Springs) Vibes.
Boise was one of the original markets in the Pioneer League, as the Boise Pilots played there between 1939-63.
“The PBL is in the early stages in constructing an operating model for the MLB Partner League in 2021,” Pioneer League president Jim McCurdy said in a statement. “We welcome any opportunity for the return of Boise to the PBL — one of our original clubs in 1939 who continued as a member of the league through the 1963 season.”
The league will play a 92-game regular season, up from 76 games they played in the Northwest League. The season will run from late May thorough early September. Rosters will feature players who have less than four years of professional experience, picked from a league draft pool. With every Major League team losing at least one Minor League affiliate, organizations could also loan players to teams in the Pioneer League if they don’t have room in their systems.
While future MLB stars like Dontrelle Willis, Josh Donaldson and Kris Bryant have come through Boise since becoming a Minor League affiliate, Eiseman said that since being affiliated with the Rockies since 2015, only one player has come through Boise and gone on to make a big league roster.
“The talent level of the Pioneer League will be significantly better than what we experienced in the Northwest League over the last 30 years,” Eiseman said. “It’s a different brand of baseball, it’s set up to be a higher level of baseball.”
Despite the setback of Tuesday, Eiseman said efforts would continue to build a new ballpark in Boise with the hopes of rejoining the Minor League affiliation down the road. With a new stadium, he believes the city would be an attractive candidate to land a Triple-A team, either to a Major League expansion team in the West or an existing franchise looking to shake up its affiliation structure, knocking another team out of an affiliation.
“Ultimately, it’s a Game of Thrones situation in that scenario,” Eiseman said. “It doesn’t make me proud to want to do it, but right now that’s not my problem. I’m loyal to Boise and this community and it deserves better than the way it was treated.”