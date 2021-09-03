ORLANDO, Fla. — Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey has a fairly blunt reason as to why the Big 12 should consider adding the Broncos if it elects to add teams to the conference.
“What we’ve done on the field speaks for itself,” Dickey said Thursday prior to Boise State’s season opener at UCF.
The Big 12 said Wednesday it is looking to add teams to the conference after Texas and Oklahoma recently announced a move to the SEC. The Athletic and ESPN reported Thursday that BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston were the four early favorites to possibly land invites.
Boise State has been listed as a potential candidate to join the Big 12, and a potential package deal with BYU would make some sense for all parties.
“It’s a testament to who we are and what our brand is,” Dickey said of the Broncos being considered for Big 12 expansion. “We should be mentioned on a national level and we are mentioned on a national level.
“We’ll continue to control what we can. That means Bronco Nation showing up and selling out next week and us continuing to pour into facilities and enhancing resources.”
Dickey wouldn’t comment on potential discussions with the Big 12, but confirmed he’s been in communication with Baylor athletics director Mack Rhoades, a close friend whom he worked with at Baylor prior to landing the job at Boise State.
He wouldn’t say whether the talks were about expansion, but said he checks in with Rhoads to ask about his new grandkid.
“He’s family,” Dickey said. “I told him very early on in this process, he’s my brother first and foremost and I have the utmost respect for him. His job is to do what’s in the best interest of his institution and conference.”
Dickey stopped short of confirming Boise State’s interest in joining the Big 12, but said he plans to do whatever is best for Boise State.
“The opportunities are there for us,” Dickey said. “I’m looking forward to putting my mark on this program and our collective team putting their mark and us taking it to the next level. We’re not going to stop or slow down. I refuse to let others define what the expectations are for us. We’ll continue to define them and we’ll continue to control what we can control and move forward.
“I have faith in our process. … I think the future for Boise State is very bright.”
BRONCOS’ VACCINATION RATE IMPROVING
Dickey said Boise State’s vaccination rate has improved and is “close to 85 percent” as of Thursday’s game. Dickey said of the 144 players, coaches and full-time staff, 111 are fully vaccinated and 122 have at least one dose.
“I feel really good and comfortable with where we’re at and I do not feel making it to a competition is going to be an issue this year,” Dickey said. “I feel really good with where we are at and it’s not much of a concern for me this year as it was last year. But that could change. I feel like as an industry and as a nation it changes daily.
“We did some things early (closed practice and went into a ‘bubble’) with a goal of making sure we got to competition and now you are seeing others adapt to what we did over a month ago. That was the sole purpose of protecting our staff and student-athletes and getting to competition.”
Dickey said vaccinated players don’t have to test before games, but those unvaccinated still have to test within 72 hours of kick off. Boise State’s improving vaccination rate makes it unlikely the Broncos will have to worry about a game being canceled this year after two were canceled due to positive COVID cases last year.
“I do not have any concern (with that),” Dickey said.
FULL CAPACITY STILL THE PLAN
Despite a letter from president Dr. Marlene Tromp warning that large gatherings and athletic events on campus could be delayed or canceled if troubling COVID numbers don’t improve, Dickey said Boise State is still pushing forward with plans to fill Albertsons Stadium to capacity.
“The plan going forward is to still have a full stadium,” Dickey said. “We are doing our best to control what we can. This COVID situation is extremely fluid. … Our goal is to impart on our fan base and our students and student athletes and staff that we have to do everything we can to protect ourselves and each other.”
Masks will be required inside Albertsons Stadium to start the season.
“Obviously wearing masks at a game is not ideal, especially outside,” Dickey said. “Nobody likes that. You won’t find someone in our department that says that’s ideal, but that’s what we need to do to best protect ourselves and others and what we need to do to continue to have fill capacity.”
TICKET SALES IMPROVING FOR UTEP OPENER
Dickey said Boise State has less than 5,000 tickets available for next Friday’s home opener against UTEP.
“Which is great,” Dickey said. “We’re expecting a large student crowd, so I’m really excited about next week and the opportunity to sell it out. We’re over 86 percent sold now, and we would expect to sell quite a few tickets today through next week.”
Dickey remains hopeful the Broncos will sell out all six home games. He’s been pushing ‘six games, six sellouts’ since he was hired in January.
“I’m feeling very confident,” Dickey said. “Obviously I put our team in an uncomfortable predicament by coming out early on and stating these are the expectations, but we’re a national brand. I saw UCF sold out their season tickets and these are the people that were competing with on a national level.
“I wouldn’t be at Boise State if I didn’t believe in who we are and what we represent. Bronco Nation is strong and I fully expect them to show up.”