The Boise State football team has added another transfer cornerback to help replace two veteran starters, this time coming from one of the Broncos’ division rivals.
Utah State transfer Jared Reed announced Wednesday that he was joining the Broncos, becoming the second transfer Boise State has added during the offseason. Caleb Biggers, a transfer from Bowling Green, signed with the team in April.
Reed, who is already on campus, spent two seasons at Utah State, sitting out the first year in 2019 after transferring from Portland State. During the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, he appeared in five games for the Aggies, making two starts. He had 18 tackles on the season, including his first-career sack against Nevada.
“He’s kind of a steal, to tell you the truth,” said Boise State defensive line coach Frank Maile, who served as Utah State’s co-defensive coordinator last season as the interim head coach for the final three games, said during a news conference Thursday. “He’s long, athletic, explosive, he’s fast, he can run, he’s physical. He’s really what you’re looking for in a corner or defensive back.”
Maile said special teams coordinator Stacy Collins, who was the Aggies’ other co-defensive coordinator last season, took the lead on recruiting Reed to Boise. But the previous relationship both Collins and Maile had with the cornerback played a huge role in bringing him to Boise.
Maile said Reed had to deal with COVID-19 issues early in the season, but once he returned he continued to progress every week. He earned starts in the Aggies’ final two games of the season, finishing with seven tackles against New Mexico and six the following week against Air Force.
“He’s a kid that’s bought in, he’s committed to the process and to the family,” Maile said. “For him, it’s just reps and time and he’ll figure it out and get it done."
Boise State will be replacing both of its starting cornerbacks from last year after the graduations of Avery Williams and Jalen Walker.
Walker was second on the team in 2020 with 41 tackles, while Williams had 19 tackles on the year.
Boise State’s defense had just three interceptions last year.
In addition to Reed and Biggers, who had 100 career tackles for the Falcons, Boise State also returns Markel Reed, no relation, who had 16 tackles for the Broncos last year.
Tyric LeBeauf, Jonathan Earl and Kaonohi Kaniho all could earn bigger roles at corner this season. LeBeauf had one of Boise State’s three interceptions in 2020, getting the pick on the final play of the Broncos’ 42-13 win against Utah State.
Freshman cornerback Donovan Clark left the program, a Boise State spokesperson confirmed to the Idaho Press on Wednesday. Freshman defensive end Amari Williams also announced he was entering the transfer portal on Tuesday.