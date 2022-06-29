Boise State and Memphis have agreed to a home-and-home football series, Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey announced Wednesday.
The series will begin at Memphis in 2023 and the Tigers will visit Albertsons Stadium in 2026. Game dates are yet to be announced.
Boise State and Memphis will now meet four times from 2023-31. In January 2021, Boise State announced it will visit Memphis Aug. 31, 2030, and host Memphis Sept. 13, 2031.
The Broncos are scheduled to host a current or future Autonomous Five conference opponent each season from 2022-25. From 2022-31, Boise State is scheduled to play 21 of its 28 scheduled non-conference games against current or future members of the Autonomous Five conferences or schools in the American Athletic Conference.
Boise State also announced its home-and-home series with Rice will begin in Houston during the 2032 season with the Owls returning the trip in 2035. Previously, the games were scheduled for 2027 and 2029.
To complete its 2025 non-conference schedule, Boise State will host Eastern Washington. The Eagles have participated in three of the last four FCS Playoffs, including a runner-up finish in 2018.
“We continue balance our non-conference schedules so we can position ourselves for an opportunity to play in the best postseason games possible,” Dickey said. “To maintain our status as an elite program, we want to face quality opponents and play at home as often as possible while striving for conference championships.”