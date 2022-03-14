BOISE — Nothing comes easy at Boise State.
Selection Sunday in the Treasure Valley is often full of suspense or despair. This year had neither. No, for once Leon Rice’s squad tuned into the CBS reveal show not waiting to see if their name would be called, but when.
They didn't have to wait long. Boise State's name was announced at 4:03 p.m. MDT. Still looking for its first-ever NCAA Tournament victory, the 8th-seeded Broncos will play 9-seed Memphis on Thursday in Portland. If BSU gets past the Tigers, it will likely play No. 1 Gonzaga — where Rice was an assistant for a dozen years — on Saturday with a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on the line.
At the sight of the Bronco logo, the thousand or so fans gathered inside ExtraMile Arena popped out of their chairs in jubilation. They’ve watched the greatest team in program history sputter to a 3-4 start, win 14-straight games, capture an outright conference crown then take home the Mountain West Tournament championship on Saturday afternoon.
And Sunday was their opportunity to celebrate with the Broncos. That was the plan anyway … until Boise State’s Southwest flight out of Las Vegas got delayed.
Following Saturday’s 53-52 win over San Diego State, the Broncos were scheduled to arrive in Boise just before the show began. Instead, the team stood just outside Gate C23 at Harry Reid International Airport and watched from a laptop sitting atop a Krispy Kreme Donuts' warmer.
"It was tough we were at the airport. I wish we were her for our fans," said Boise State forward Abu Kigab, who won the Mountain West Tournament MVP. "But it is what is what it is."
Assistant coach Mike Burns shot his arms in the air. Kigab, still holding the mega ticket given out after the championship game, filmed on his phone. And the rest of the Broncos clapped at the sight of Boise State’s first single-digit seeding in school history.
A couple hours later, a few dozen fans trekked to the Boise Airport to greet the Broncos as they strutted through the glass doors, yelling and screaming and getting selfies with the players still decked out in their championship gear.
This will be the eighth NCAA Tournament appearance for Boise State, and its first since the Broncos lost to Dayton in the 2015 First Four.
The Broncos are one of four Mountain West squads to make the Big Dance this year, joining Colorado State (6-seed), San Diego State (8-seed) and Wyoming (A 12-seed playing in the First Four).
Despite being only the fifth team ever to win the Mountain West regular-season title and Mountain West Tournament, BSU did not get the easiest draw.
The Broncos’ first-round opponent went 21-10 this season and fell in the American Athletic Championship Game on Sunday. Memphis, coached by alum and former NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway, won the NIT Tournament last season — including a three-point quarterfinal win over Boise State — but haven’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2014.
"They were a really good team when we played them. And they're better now," said Rice, who noted he watched some Memphis film on the plane. "We had the opportunity to watch them on the plane and, holy cow are they athletic. They get after you defensively. We know that from last year."
The Tigers brought in the top recruiting class in the country this fall, headlined by five-star Jalen Duren (a 6-foot-10, 230-pound center averaging over a dozen points) and Emoni Bates (a 6-foot-8 forward scoring more than 10 points a game).
"It's going to be a really tough game," Kigab said.
If the Broncos win their first NCAA Tournament game, waiting on the other side will likely be top-seeded Gonzaga, which opens the tournament against 16-seed Georgia State.
The storylines for that game stretch to the Pacific Ocean. Rice's ties to Gonzaga are well known. He joined Mark Few's staff in Spokane before the millennium and helped build the Bulldogs into a powerhouse until he left for Boise State in 2011.
"Leaving Gonzaga was hard," Rice said on Saturday. "It was family and it was like a divorce when I left."
Since parting ways a dozen years ago, Rice has never faced off against Gonzaga or his good friend, Few. But the talk about that reunion will be on hold for now.
Asked about possibly facing his old team, Rice was blunt.
"Well we don't," he said. "We play Memphis."
Added Kigab: "If we lose to Memphis, we can't play Gonzaga. We've gotta beat Memphis first."