BOISE — It may have been 384 days ago, but Boise State remembers it like it was yesterday.
The Broncos, 6-0 at the time and ranked No. 14 in the polls, were cruising toward a potential undefeated season and a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game.
But on a cold, rainy night in Provo, Utah, Boise State fell victim to a pair of trick plays and couldn’t complete a late comeback in a 28-25 loss at BYU.
“I remember walking off that field and looking around and BYU was going crazy like they had just won the national championship or something,” Boise State safety Kekaula Kaniho said. “That feeling right there of losing to them and walking off and seeing them celebrating on their home field, it’s something that gives us a chip on our shoulder.”
It ended up being Boise State’s only regular-season loss. The Broncos went 12-1 during the regular season and won the Mountain West championship with a win over Hawaii. The three-point loss indeed was likely the difference in the Broncos missing out on playing in the Cotton Bowl against No. 10 Penn State.
“The feeling walking off the field last year, that wasn’t great,” linebacker Benton Wickersham said. “Just the fans everywhere and knowing what we just did and knowing the opportunity we might have just blown. That’s something that is kind of sticking with us this year.”
Boise State finally gets its chance at redemption Friday night when the two teams meet at 7:45 at Albertsons Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX Sports 1.
And, oh how sweet it would be to return the favor this year given how similar the scenario looks. It’s BYU that comes in ranked No. 9 in the country and undefeated at 7-0 with hopes of playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game or potentially even the College Football Playoff.
The 21st-ranked Broncos are undefeated at 2-0 and have hopes of a New Year’s Six appearance as well. So a win would be a huge boost for them, but also serve as payback for the painful loss in Provo.
“Going into this week we definitely do have a chip on our shoulder,” linebacker Riley Whimpey said. “It was very unfortunate for us last year to lose that game because there was a lot on the line. We just didn’t play up to the standards that we usually do. So this week, we’re coming back with a chip on our shoulder and looking for revenge.”
The Cougars are led by Heisman Trophy candidate and potential first-round NFL Draft pick (and former Boise State commit) Zach Wilson at quarterback. They are among the best in the country in yards and points on offense, and in fewest yards and points allowed on defense. BYU appears to be the total package, finding itself ranked in the top 10 for the first time in a decade.
The only knock against BYU is the schedule. Due to COVID-19 what was once a schedule stacked with Power 5 teams has become mostly inferior Group of 5 teams. The Cougars have taken advantage, winning all seven games by an average score of 44-13.
But given the chance to finally show on national television how they stack up against a ranked team like Boise State, the Broncos figure to get the Cougars’ best shot.
“The rivalry is big, two great teams, and especially with the season they are having right now,” tight end Riley Smith said. “BYU has had a great season and they are doing great on offense and defense. Going against those guys, especially with what happened last year as well, we want to beat them every year.”
Boise State is 7-3 all-time against BYU including a 5-0 mark in Boise. But the Broncos have won three of the five home games by a single point, and a fourth was decided on the final play.
In 2016, Boise State blocked a game-winning field goal try in the final seconds. In 2018, the Broncos tackled Wilson just short of the goal line as time expired. BYU has their share of close wins in Provo as well.
“It’s always a game every time we play them,” wide receiver Khalil Shakier said. “You’ve got dudes on both sides. The level of competition on the field, it shows every time we step out there and we go at it. It’s a fun game to be part of.”
But there’s never been a matchup like this, and with so much at stake for both teams.
BYU is the highest-ranked visiting team ever to come into Albertsons Stadium and oddsmakers have tabbed BYU as a 3-point favorite. It’s a scenario the Broncos aren’t used to.
Just how rare is it? It’s only the second time since 2001 that Boise State is a home underdog. The Broncos have been favored in 121 of the last 122 home games.
“It’s a position that we’re not usually in,” wide receiver CT Thomas said. “But those guys have been doing a great job this year, so kudos to them. We have to step up to the plate and play Boise State football and keep our composure and keep playing our game.
“Two great teams going at it and we pride ourselves on some of the same things they do, so it’s going to come down to whoever wants it more and whoever makes more plays.”
Boise State will have roughly 1,000 fans inside the stadium after getting approval from local health officials this week. The plan is for the band, cheerleaders, players’ parents and about 500 students to attend the game.
It won’t be the same sold-out, electric atmosphere as previous games in the BYU-Boise State series, but the game itself has a chance to be one of the best. It’s the first time both teams come in ranked in the top 25.
Two good teams, both with something to prove, matching up on national TV on a Friday night with huge, national implications riding on the outcome? Let’s do it.
“Anytime you get a chance to play a team that’s ranked in the top 10, it’s a great opportunity for us,” Whimpey said. “They have great, great athletes on the offensive side of the ball, as well as defense. But so do we, so we’re excited to go out there and see what we’re made of.
“We love the underdog mentality. We love it. We love the challenge that’s ahead of us.”