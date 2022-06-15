There’s some experience — and familiar faces — coming to Boise State’s coaching staff.
Dirk Koetter (offense) and Ron Collins (defense) are joining the Broncos as senior analysts, the Idaho Press confirmed Wednesday.
As analysts, Koetter and Collins aren’t permitted to participate in any recruiting or on-field coaching, but they can lend their knowledge and expertise everywhere else — aiding assistants in game planning, examining film, evaluations and more.
This move signals a few things. First, Andy Avalos — just a second-year head coach — is open to outside knowledge, willing to lean on experienced guides as he hikes a daunting mountain. Second, Boise State is beginning to add much-needed resources to its football program. Analysts aren’t new. They are a loophole to the 10 on-field-assistants rule and almost every successful program in the country employs at least a half-dozen of them.
After this hire, the Broncos currently have four, two of whom have more experience in college football than anyone inside the Boise State program.
Koetter, of course, was the Broncos’ head coach from 1998 to 2000 before leading Arizona State for five years and spending almost a decade and a half as an NFL offensive coordinator and head coach.
The Pocatello native was a fixture at Boise State’s practices this spring. His son, Davis, is a wide receiver for the Broncos, but, even then, not many parents would wake up on chilly mornings and roam the sidelines for more than a dozen practices. If nothing else, Koetter should already have a solid grasp of BSU’s current roster.
Collins, too, is returning to his old stomping grounds. The longtime defensive coach, who retired in November after a 10-year stint at Ohio University, got his start in Division I in 2001 at Boise State. He coached linebackers his first year then became the defensive coordinator for the next four seasons before following Dan Hawkins to Colorado.
Under Collins, the Broncos’ defense dominated the WAC and were led by a 5-foot-11, 220-pound linebacker named Andy Avalos.
Avalos will now be Collins’ boss. And Koetter’s. Oh how things come full circle.