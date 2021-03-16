BOISE — The Boise State football team is pausing all football-related activities after just two spring practices due to an "upward trend" in COVID-19 cases and absences due to contact tracing.
Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey made the announcement Tuesday night in a release.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is and always will be our primary concern,” Dickey said. “At this point in time, we felt it was in the best interest of the program to pause all activities.”
Boise State said the move was done "out of an abundance of caution."
The Broncos have had two spring practices under new coach Andy Avalos and were slated to practice again on Wednesday morning.
In the release Boise State said the school "is exceeding all offseason guidelines outlined within the NCAA Resocialization of Collegiate Sport, which recommends surveillance PCR testing for 25-50 percent of student-athletes and “inner bubble” personnel every two weeks."
Prior to the start of spring practices Boise State said weekly PCR testing was done for 50 percent of the team and the program started testing 100 percent of student-athletes, coaches and staff within the 'inner bubble' on a weekly basis.
There is no timetable for a return to practice. The Broncos have 13 scheduled practices remaining, including the annual spring game on April 10th.