As Boise State’s season ended with an NCAA Tournament loss to Memphis, it seemed Emmanuel Akot’s future included two options.
1. Return to the Broncos for one more season.
2. Begin his professional career. Declare for the NBA Draft, try to make a roster and, if that doesn’t work out, begin making money overseas.
On Friday, The Idaho Press confirmed Akot chose door No. 3, entering his name in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound guard can still return to Boise State for his last season of eligibility, but the move is still unexpected.
After transferring to coach Leon Rice’s squad from Arizona in 2019, the former five-star prospect finally showcased his ability in the Treasure Valley. The Broncos moved Akot to his preferred position of point guard and gave him freedom on the court.
His length and shot creation helped Boise State blossom this season. The Broncos won the Mountain West outright, took first in the conference tournament and made the NCAA Tournament with Akot starting most of the time.
He averaged over 10 points a game, despite dealing with a knee injury for a good chunk of conference play. When he began to get healthy, Akot showed how dominant he can be. In the Mountain West Tournament, the Canadian scored 43 points while shooting just under 50%.
“Last year he played — probably was one of the only players in the country that actually played one through five,” Rice said of Akot. “His versatility gives us such freedom to use all the other guys in different ways that let them play to their strengths.”