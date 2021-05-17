The Boise State athletics department finished without a team conference champion in any sport for the first time in 30 years during the recently completed 2020-21 campaign.
The last time the Broncos didn’t win at least one team conference title came during the 1990-91 seasons.
It’s only the sixth time since Boise State became an NCAA member and joined the Big Sky back in 1970 that the Broncos came up empty. Boise State had won a team conference championship in 45 of the past 50 years as an NCAA member entering this year.
Boise State had five teams finish in second place in either the regular season standings or conference championships – but none were first.
The football team lost in the Mountain West title game to San Jose State, while the volleyball and men’s tennis teams finished in second place in the regular season standings.
The nationally ranked women’s gymnastics team also finished second at the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Championships in March.
The men’s and women’s cross country teams also came up just short. The men finished in second at the Mountain West Championships, while the women were third.
The men’s basketball team finished fourth, men’s golf was fifth, women’s tennis was fifth, women’s basketball was sixth, softball was sixth and women’s soccer was third in the West division.
The Boise State men’s indoor track and field team finished sixth at the conference championships, while the women were fifth. At the outdoor championships this past weekend, the men were seventh and the women were eighth.
It should be noted that the year was altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the football team starting a shortened season in late October. Many other fall teams such as soccer and cross country moved their seasons to the spring.
Boise State was also without an athletic director for much of the year. Curt Apsey stepped down in October and the Broncos didn’t bring in new athletic director Jeramiah Dickey until January.