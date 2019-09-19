BOISE — There were early mornings, late nights and not much sleep for those working inside the Boise State football facility this week.
Playing Air Force is tough enough. But doing so with one less day to prepare?
“There’s a lot of coffee and a lot of telling your wife I’ll FaceTime you, but I’ll see you after hopefully we get that win on Friday night,” defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson joked.
Boise State (3-0) and Air Force (2-0) will open Mountain West play tonight at 7 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium on ESPN2.
The short turnaround that comes with a nationally televised game on Friday is hard regardless of the opponent. But when it’s as unique as Air Force and the Falcons’ triple option offense, it’s a combination that coach Bryan Harsin and his coaching staff admitted was less than ideal.
Air Force is the one Mountain West team to give the Broncos problems in recent years. Boise State is 3-3 against Air Force since 2013, and 21-3 against the four other divisional teams — Utah State, Colorado State, Wyoming and New Mexico.
“This is a really important week for us,” senior defensive end Chase Hatada said. “Not that we don’t take every week strongly, but this is a really important week for us just because of the history that we’ve got with them.”
Boise State lost to the same opponent three years in a row for the first time since the late 1990s when Air Force knocked the Broncos off in 2014, 2015, and 2016. In all three games Boise State had either a punt or kick blocked, gave up big passing plays on defense and were poor on third downs and in the red zone on offense.
The Broncos have won each of the last two meetings, but still struggled defensively last year in a crazy 48-38 road win in Colorado Springs.
Add in the fact that it’s the conference opener for two teams with hopes of winning the Mountain Division and playing in the Mountain West title game and it adds even more intrigue to a series that’s been well worth the price of admission the last five years.
“When you start off in your division, the antennas go up and there’s a lot more riding on these games,” Harsin said. “Not that the nonconference games aren’t important, we want to win every single game, but you get into conference and for every team, Air Force, Boise State, doesn’t matter — this is your opportunity to play for a championship and you have to win the first game to do that.
“We have history with Air Force. You guys have seen those games over the years. We have a lot of respect for their team, their players, their coaches and how they go about their business.”
The obvious storyline with Air Force is the triple option rushing attack. The Falcons run the ball on nearly every play, posting a crazy 117 rushing attempts to just 13 pass attempts through two games. Air Force is dead last, 130th of 130 FBS teams, in attempted passes, and ranks second in the country with an average of 353.5 rushing yards per game.
And the Falcons are having a ton of success on the ground. They rank 13th nationally with an average of 6.04 yards per rush.
“You have a system that really hasn’t been broken for 100 years, right? So it works. It works,” Boise State defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “And they do a great job with it and they have their unique spin. They have some really good players … bottom line is we have to be ready to go in all areas.”
Air Force rarely passes, but they often get big plays when they do. The Falcons have burned Boise State with a number of long passing plays with wide open receivers running down the field after catching a corner or safety sleeping.
Boise State has given up 11 plays of at least 30 yards to Air Force the past five years, and eight of the 11 have been passes. The Falcons also have four passing plays of at least 50 yards against them.
“That’s the problem,” Schmedding said. “If you don’t take care of the run it’s a really, really long day, but the way they have their passes designed, they get you in a lot of one on ones. Your eyes and your communication pre-snap are as critical as can be. One wrong step, your eyes drifting … that’s where it adds up on those shots.
“They are an explosive-play offense. I mean that’s really who they are. Everybody thinks triple option is three yards and a cloud of dust, but that’s not this. They have explosive plays and they rely on explosive plays. So we have to understand that in both the run game and the pass game.”
Adding extra juice to Friday’s matchup will be the debut of Boise State’s black uniforms. The Broncos last wore all black at home in 2015 against New Mexico, but this set features the new uniform design and the black matte helmets.
“We haven’t worn black in a couple years now. It’s been a while since we’ve worn black, so to be able to wear them feels pretty good,” safety Tyreque Jones said. “It pumps us up. I haven’t been here to do it myself, so it’s a special feeling.”
With a short week to prepare against a team that’s given them trouble, the Broncos hope to feel one thing when the clock hits zero — victory.
“We’re just trying to be 1-0 at the end of the week against a really good football team,” Harsin said. “I’m glad we have them at home. The short week is the difficult part, but we have them at home and that’s one of the advantages we do have. We get a great crowd, a great energy, great vibe in our stadium and that’s an advantage for us. I think our guys will play to that.”