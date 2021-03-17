After nine days on the road, the Boise State men’s basketball team is tentatively scheduled to come back to Boise on Friday following Thursday’s NIT opener against SMU in Frisco, Texas.
The Broncos are hoping a return trip to Texas will be necessary.
Second-seeded Boise State plays No. 3 seed SMU at 7 p.m. on ESPN in the first round of the 16-team NIT. The winner advances to play either No. 1 seed Memphis or No. 4 seed Dayton on March 25 back in the Dallas area.
Boise State (18-8) has been on the road since arriving in Las Vegas on March 9.
“I believe we get a quick reprieve,” Boise State coach Leon Rice joked. “We get work release for three days or something.”
The season will be over if the Broncos lose. But that’s not the plan.
Boise State, which had a disappointing finish to the regular season to drop out of the NCAA Tournament picture, is hoping to still make something of the year in the NIT. Teams such as Texas (2019) have won the NIT and parlayed that into bigger success the following year.
While some teams are thankful the season is over, the Broncos are proud to be one of just 84 teams still playing in either the NCAA Tournament or NIT.
“I think the group I have is excited to play and I think they want to play,” Rice said. “I think we’re going to be in a good place and be ready to go. Now it’s just a matter of letting the fur fly and being tough enough to try to get this job done, because it’s going to be hard.”
Boise State will be without starting forward Abu Kigab and reserve guard Max Rice. Both played in every game this season prior to the Mountain West Tournament, but they’re done for the year due to injuries. Kigab was a second-team All-Mountain West selection and was second on the Broncos in both points and rebounds.
“The team that we’re playing is very good, and some of their strengths might be some of our weaknesses especially when you take Abu out of our lineup,” Rice said. “I’m talking in particular about rebounding.”
SMU (11-5) has played one game since Feb. 8. After a month-long break due to COVID-19 issues within the program, the Mustangs returned in a 74-71 loss to Cincinnati in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on March 12. SMU started slow and scored just 23 points in the first half before erupting for 48 points in the second half to nearly pull off the comeback.
The Mustangs are led by unanimous all-conference first team pick Kendric Davis, a guard who originally started his career at TCU before transferring to SMU. Davis is averaging 18.8 points per game and 7.3 assists per game. Feron Hunt, a third-team selection in the post, is averaging 11.1 points and 7.9 rebounds.
“They’ve got talented players, no doubt about it,” Rice said. “They have a bunch of guys I’ve seen a lot of and a bunch of guys that are good players. Coach Jank is a great coach and you watch the games we played against them prior, we had a pretty good team and we really struggled in the second one to score.
“They are a tough team and a great program so it’s going to be a tough game.”
The two teams recently completed a two-game series, with each team winning the home game. In the 2016-2017 season, the Mustangs went 30-5 but lost 71-62 to the Broncos in Boise. The Mustangs got revenge the following season, winning 86-63 at SMU.
This will technically be a neutral-site game at the Comerica Center in Frisco, but it’s just 20 miles from the SMU campus. With 25% capacity of fans being allowed to attend, the Mustangs figure to have the majority of the fans rooting for them.
“It makes for tougher sledding,” Rice said.
While SMU may have more fans, Boise State figures to have the most famous one. Former Boise State quarterback and current Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will be in the stands rooting for his alma mater.
“He’s got such a love for Boise State and for Boise so it will be neat to have him there,” Rice said. “Hopefully we represent well for him.”
The Broncos went straight from Las Vegas to Dallas for the NIT due to COVID-19 testing and protocols put in place. They originally figured they would be stuck in Dallas for the duration of their stay in the NIT, but apparently may get to return to Boise for a few days if they win given the seven days between games.
In the meantime it’s been team hikes in Las Vegas, a catered ‘BBQ’ in a hotel ballroom and team cornhole and ping pong tournaments.
“I think the guys are doing a great job,” Rice said. “We’ve tried to find the positives and take advantage of the time together and do some team-building and team-bonding things that we didn’t get to do this year.”
And as much as they’d rather be in Indianapolis preparing to play in the NCAA Tournament, the Broncos aren’t ready to start the six-month offseason in Boise just yet. Sure, they’ll welcome a chance to go home for a few days. But they are hoping to beat SMU and be back in Dallas next week.
“We want to go out and play our best and let the chips fall where they may,” Rice said. “These guys have done that and they’ve battled. Every night they’ve showed up and battled and they just came a couple baskets short of that goal.
“But we’re focused on this task, which is to play a really, really good SMU team that has a lot of problems for us. We know it’s going to be a good game and we’re going to have to play an A-plus game to move on.”