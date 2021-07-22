LAS VEGAS – Preseason accolades are nice and all, but Boise State’s players would prefer to get the postseason honors.
Defensive back Kekaula Kaniho and wide receiver Khalil Shakir were both named to the preseason All-Mountain West team Thursday morning while at the Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas. Left tackle John Ojukwu and right guard Jake Stetz also earned spots on the preseason team.
All four have been racking up a number of preseason awards from various outlets and publications heading into the season – but it’s those that come in December and January that the Broncos are aiming for.
“It’s pretty cool see all those things come out but I think at this point it’s all potential,” Kaniho said. “Nobody has done anything yet. We have a long season ahead of us. It’s a great opportunity for me and a few other guys on the team to back that up.”
If the Broncos play to their potential this fall, it would appear plenty of success – but individually and as a team – will come their way. A day earlier on Wednesday the Broncos were picked as the preseason favorite to win the Mountain Division.
Shakir is the headliner of the four, and the one seeming lock to be picked for the preseason team. The wide receiver had 52 catches for 719 yards and six touchdowns in seven games while also rushing for 148 yards. He was one of just two players nationally to have at least 700 receiving yards and 100 rushing yards last season. He was named to the All-Mountain West First Team last season.
“It feels good to be on it but for me you still have to put in the work every day,” Shakir said. “The preseason accolades and all that type of stuff is good to see and hear but it comes down to execution on the field and the awards after the seasons. The work still has to be done.”
Kaniho is one of eight "super seniors" returning in 2021. He's played in 48 games the last four years and has 34 starts while twice earning All-Mountain West honors. He's got 165 career tackles including 22.5 tackles-for-loss and five sacks and also has 26 pass break-ups, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
He was named the FBS Senior CLASS Award winner and a CoSIDA Academic All-American last season.
Neither Shakir or Kaniho making the preseason team was a surprise. Landing two offensive linemen wasn’t as expected.
The offensive line struggled some last year, especially in the running game. The Broncos ranked last in the Mountain West in rushing at 107.14 yards per game, marking the first time since joining the league they came in last. The group also allowed 2.0 sacks per game.
But Ojukwu and Stetz are the top two linemen for a group that returns four starters. Both were All-Mountain West Second Team picks in 2020. It's the fifth straight season the Broncos have had at least one offensive lineman on the preseason team, and the third in five years with multiple picks.
Ojukwu was a preseason pick by Athlon, while Stetz was a first team preseason selection from Phil Steele and Pro Football Focus.
“Those two guys are special players and leaders on this team,” Shakir said. “They’ve taught me a lot since I’ve stepped foot on campus. Expectations are high not just for the O-Line but for the whole team. I expect them to execute at a high level as I do with the rest of the team as well.”
BOTH SHAKIR, KANIHO ARE VACCINATED
A day after Boise State coach Andy Avalos said the Broncos “have some area to grow” in terms of the team vaccination rate, both Shakir and Kaniho confirmed they are fully vaccinated.
“I sure am,” Shakir said. “For me personally I got vaccinated for my own personal reasons, but if somebody doesn’t want to get vaccinated, they don’t want to get vaccinated. I’m not going to sit here and cuss somebody out for not getting vaccinated. That’s not the type of person I am.
“As far as that yeah we may have some work to do but at the end of the day people are going to make decisions and they know the consequences that come with it. If they choose not they know about the testing and all that. The thing I want to avoid is something anything close to last season. With how that went it obviously wasn’t ideal.”
Both agreed not having to test during the season or have the fear of missing a game due to a positive test or contact tracing was worth getting vaccinated for by itself. Others apparently aren’t so sure yet.
“I think everybody on our team is educated on what getting the vaccine means,” Kaniho said. “We provide the information on it and from there guys can make decisions. I’m not in a position to tell a guy if he needs to get vaccinated or not, but we’ve been provided with the information and whatever decision someone makes is the decision they make.”