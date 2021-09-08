BOISE — Boise State offensive line coach Tim Keane got sick when he looked at the stat sheet after a 36-31 loss at UCF last Thursday.
Rushing attempts: 26. Rushing yards: 20.
“I think I have a little mini-ulcer if you know anyone that can prescribe me any medication for that after seeing the rushing stats after the game,” Keane said earlier this week. “That’s always very, very disheartening for the O-line coach to see that number.
“My sandwich after the game didn’t taste very good and that flight I was grading the film and watching it again and I was a little more motivated to come in the next day and try to figure out all the problems and solve the issues.”
There were plenty of issues, apparently. For starters the Broncos were without their top running back in George Holani. The 1,000-yard back was ruled out due to injury, leaving Oregon transfer Cyrus Habibi-Likio and senior Andrew Van Buren to carry the load.
Neither got much going, though. Van Buren had 10 rushes for 26 yards and a touchdown while Habibi-Likio had 12 carries for 23 yards. Van Buren actually scored on a 22-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, meaning the Broncos had -2 rushing yards on the other 25 rushes in the game.
The Broncos also had to deal with a number of changes and absences along the offensive line. Starting center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez missed the game due to injury, while preseason All-Mountain West selection Jake Stetz went down with an injury in the second quarter.
“Early on we were having some success running the ball and then lost Stetz and their interior of the defensive line got after us a little bit,” offensive coordinator Tim Plough said. “We have to do a better job as a staff adjusting and getting ourselves in better run schemes.”
Garrett Curran, who replaced Stetz at right guard, was less than 100 percent due to an injury himself — which was in part the reason he didn’t start at his usual left guard spot. Texas Tech transfer Will Farrar made his first start with the Broncos at left guard.
Boise State got off to a nice start on the ground, rushing nine times for 41 yards in the first quarter. But they had just six rushing yards in the second quarter, -4 in the third and -23 in the fourth as the line had to shuffle guys around due to the injuries.
“We can’t let adversity hit us like that,” left tackle John Ojukwu said. “We have to play through everything. It doesn’t matter who is in. ... It doesn’t matter where you are playing or who you are playing next to, you have to get the job done. That’s what we have to do.
“Good thing is we have a new game this week and we can learn what we did at UCF and improve that — just getting off the ball, our cadence, getting that dialed in and hitting people in the mouth.”
How unexpected were things up front? Keane admitted the combination of Ojukwu, Farrar (left guard), Donte Harrington (center), Curran (right guard) and Ben Dooley (right tackle) wasn’t one they practiced during fall camp.
“I’ll never use that as an excuse,” Keane said. “They all know we have to play better and I have to coach better.”
Keane said the primary issue for the offensive line was the group being delayed in moving after the snap due in part to the crowd noise. That negated any advantage they had in being the first ones to move. The group used the five-man sled in practice this week to work on reacting quicker to the snap and hitting the sled at the same time.
“We just didn’t do a good job getting off the ball,” Keane said. “That’s always kind of the starting point. We have to do an extremely, extremely good job of taking advantage of the cadence and getting off the ball and kind of taking the fight to the defensive linemen and not being on our heels.”
How important is running the football? Roughly 83 percent of teams that won last weekend had more rushing yards than the other team.
The numbers are slightly skewed due to snap issues that led to two negative plays on offense and a 23-yard loss on a bad snap on a punt attempt that rolled out the back of the end zone.
Habibi-Likio, Van Buren and Khalil Shakir combined for 56 yards on 23 traditional carries. It’s still not close to what the Broncos want, but it’s slightly better when not factoring in the -36 yards on three botched snaps.
Both Plough and head coach Andy Avalos also said the Broncos have plays they consider to be running plays even though technically they are forward passes.
“There’s different ways to get run yards and it’s not always handing the ball off,” Avalos said.
But it still wasn’t nearly enough production on the ground as the Broncos will need to have success moving forward.
One positive heading into Friday’s game against UTEP? Holani should be back.
“Any time you want to win football games as a team you’re going to have to be able to run the football and stop the run,” Plough said.
The Broncos did neither against UCF and still nearly won. More success on the ground would likely lead to a win against UTEP.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium and the game will be televised nationally on FOX Sports 1. Limited tickets still remain at BroncoSports.com.