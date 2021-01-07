Boise State officials traveled to meet in person Thursday with two leading candidates for the vacant football coach position.
New athletic director Jeramiah Dickey and senior associate athletic director Bob Carney flew to meet with both Jeff Choate and Andy Avalos on Thursday. The two are believed to be among the leading candidates to replace Bryan Harsin, who left for Auburn on Dec. 22.
Dickey and Carney left Boise early Thursday morning on a private jet owned by ESI Construction for Bozeman, Montana, to meet with Choate, who is currently the head coach at Montana State.
A photo taken by the Bozeman Daily Chronicle showed both Dickey and Carney at the Bozeman Airport following a stay of about four hours. Choate, a former Boise State assistant, is 28-22 in four years as the head coach at Montana State.
Dickey declined comment when approached by the Chronicle about meeting with Choate.
The group then took off shortly after 1 p.m. for Eugene, Oregon, to meet with Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos. The former Boise State linebacker and assistant coach has been seen as a logical fit all throughout the search.
The jet landed in Eugene around 2:30 p.m. MT according to FlightAware.com, but there was no immediate flight plan scheduled for a departure.
According to a source, Boise State held virtual interviews on Zoom Tuesday with multiple candidates. Dickey, who was hired less than a week ago from Baylor, is holding longer in-person interviews with the final candidates.
Multiple reports had Boise State also considering USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, but it's unclear when or if they were interviewed.