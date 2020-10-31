AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — After two frustrating drives, Air Force had the lead and it looked like another ‘here we go again’ game for the Boise State football team Saturday at Falcon Stadium.
But the defense soon figured things out and backup quarterback Jack Sears showed why he was one of the top ranked signal callers in the 2017 class.
Starter Hank Bachmeier was left back in Boise for unknown reasons, but Sears stepped in and completed 17 of 20 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Broncos to a 49-30 win.
“It’s not easy to come here for us and win against Air Force,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “I told these guys I’m proud of them. That was a focus going into the week, the challenge ahead of us, and the triple option. ... I’m just proud of our guys and our coaches. Overall it was a good win.”
Boise State was also without starting safety JL Skinner for unknown reasons. The school confirmed one player missed the game due to COVID-19 protocol, but didn’t specify which player.
The 25th-ranked Broncos then lost running back George Holani and defensive linemen Demitri Washington and Scale Igiehon to injuries in the first half, which becomes an even bigger storyline with a short turnaround to Friday’s showdown with No. 11 BYU.
Boise State (2-0, 2-0 MW) had lost two of its past three games at the Air Force Academy and had more early struggles against the triple option while falling behind 14-7. But Sears and the Broncos stormed back to lead 28-17 at the half and extended the lead in the second half thanks in part to a kick-return touchdown from Avery Williams.
Sears, the No. 4-ranked pro style quarterback in the 2017 class, transferred to Boise State in May after three years with the Trojans. He was immediately eligible this season since he got his degree at USC prior to transferring, and saw a few snaps last week in the opener against Utah State.
He accounted for 316 total yards — he had 36 rushing yards and another touchdown on the ground — while looking very comfortable running Boise State’s offense.
“I thought he prepared himself very well and we started fast on the offensive side,” Harsin said. “Jack played a really good game.”
Andrew Van Buren had 12 rushes for 70 yards and two touchdowns while taking over for the injured Holani. CT Thomas had two catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns, while Khalil Shakir had six catches for 90 yards.
Boise State’s offense was actually outgained 484-459 by Air Force, but the Broncos averaged an impressive 9.4 yards per play compared to 6.6 for the Falcons.
John Bates added five catches for 40 yards and fellow tight end Riley Smith had 35 rushing yards on three carries, as the Broncos again showed creativity in their second game with offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau calling the plays.
“I think the toughest part is that there’s only one ball,” Sears said. “We have so many great playmakers on this team that we want to spread it around and get it to all of them and keep defenses on their heels a little bit. The hardest part for me was just trying to get everybody the ball.”
Sears wasted no time making his presence known, throwing a 75-yard touchdown pass to Thomas on the first play of the game. He heaved a perfect deep pass down the middle and hit his receiver in stride to give the Broncos an early 7-0 lead.
Air Force responded with back-to-back touchdown drives of 75 and 87 yards with little resistance from Boise State’s defense. The Falcons then had a 61-yard drive and kicked a field goal to lead 17-14 midway through the second quarter.
“We just had to correct and fix some things,” Williams said. “Nobody was on the sideline hanging their head down. The coaches and players were all composed. We knew we’d get a stop and once we got that stop it would build momentum and that’s exactly what happened."
Van Buren scored his second touchdown of the half, a 1-yard run, to put the Broncos back in front 21-17. After the defense forced a punt, Sears orchestrated a masterful 2-minute drill that finished with him finding Octavius Evans for a 21-yard touchdown with 54 seconds left in the half to up the lead to 28-17.
It was the 11th straight road game Boise State scored points in the final minute of the first half.
“it’s always great having momentum going into halftime especially to have a 2-minute drive like that right before the half with no timeouts,” Sears said. “It just gives a lot of confidence to our defense, our coaches, our offense, that we’re here to play and we’re firing on all cylinders.”
Thomas scored on a 26-yard pass from Sears late in the third quarter and the Broncos added a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter on Williams’ 88-yard kick return and a 1-yard run from Sears.
After allowing 14 points in the first quarter, Boise State’s defense gave up just three in the second and third quarters combined as the Broncos built the lead. Keegan Freeborn had nine tackles to lead the Broncos while Shane Irwin had eight.
“We made some adjustments and our defense really stepped up,” Harsin said.
Attention now advances to the showdown with BYU and whether Bachmeier will be back. Harsin was non-committal about his status after the game. With the way Sears played, it may not be as big of a problem as once thought.
In a house of horrors so to speak for Boise State, the Broncos overcame the early deficit to ensure Halloween was a good one for those fans passing out candy to trick-or-treaters back in Boise.
“It was another opportunity to be 1-0 and we were able to seize that,” Harsin said. “There was great energy on the sidelines and guys were very focused on what we needed to accomplish. I’m just proud of our guys and proud of our coaches.”
Boise State’s battle with BYU is scheduled for a 7:45 p.m. kickoff Friday from Albertsons Stadium and will air nationally on FOX Sports 1.