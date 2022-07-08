The outside talking point has been a simple one: How the heck is Boise State going to replace Khalil Shakir?
Inside the Boise State wide receivers room, though, that topic doesn’t come up.
“It’s not something we talk about,” Boise State wide receivers coach Matt Miller said. “But it’s definitely something with the guys in that room — you know they’re excited for this opportunity to really showcase their abilities.”
Indeed. Shakir is gone, off to bigger and better things in the NFL. Which might be a scary thought for Boise State fans, but somewhat of a welcome opportunity for pass catchers who will now have a much bigger role in the Broncos' offense.
Let’s take a look at who some of those receivers are.
STEFAN COBBS // R-Sr.// 6-0, 187 lbs
Billed as Shakir’s heir apparent, Cobbs has assumed the throne quite comfortably so far. He looked impressive during spring practices and played like a No. 1 receiver in the spring game, catching six passes for 61 yards.
“I think Stef Cobbs really had a quality spring,” Miller said. “He’s a super-intelligent football player and someone we’re really going to count on.”
Last season, Cobbs was the most-productive receiver not named Shakir. He hauled in 34 catches for 421 yards and found the end zone five times — not including an 81-yard punt return touchdown against UTEP.
Cobbs has spent four years in Boise lurking in the shadows, waiting for the lights to shine on him. He’ll get his chance in 2022. The question is how good he can be. Does he replicate what Shakir did last season? Can he do better? Time will tell.
DAVIS KOETTER // 6th yr. // 6-2, 200 lbs
For the first four years of his college career, Koetter’s dad, Dirk — the former BSU and NFL coach — attended just a pair of his son’s games.
Fast forward two years: They’ll be sharing the same locker room. Dirk recently took a job as an offensive analyst for the Broncos and Koetter enters his final collegiate season, where he’s expected to be a big part of BSU’s passing attack.
“He’s a coach on the field, which helps me out tremendously. When he’s out there, he’s an extension of the coaching staff pretty much,” Miller said. “He’s one of those guys, with his intelligence, we can move him all over the place.”
Last season, in his first season as a Bronco after transferring from Portland State, Koetter reeled in 14 passes for 160 and scored his lone touchdown against Oklahoma State.
One of BSU’s bigger receivers at 6-2, 200 pounds, the Broncos are comfortable putting him on the outside or moving him to the slot.
LATRELL CAPLES // R-So. // 6-1, 192 lbs
A former three-star receiver coming out of Lancaster, Texas, Caples is still somewhat of an unknown. He redshirted his first year in the Treasure Valley then caught four passes last season.
Yet, while he might not have been racking up numbers, it seems Caples was a sponge.
“He’s been able to follow the lead of a lot of guys who have played quality football for Boise State,” Miller said. “One of those guys was Kahlil Shakir, who really took Latrell under his wing to a certain degree and helped him develop. I think Latrell took that and ran with it. He’s working really hard.
“I think everybody is really going to see the growth Latrell Caples has had.”
BILLY BOWENS // R-Sr. // 6-1, 200 lbs
Perhaps no one will benefit from Shakir’s absence more than Bowens, who has caught just 17 passes in his four-year Boise State career.
Last season, the 6-1, 200-pound Southern California native tallied 140 yards on 12 catches and was having, by all accounts, a really good spring before getting injured midway through. But he still found ways to lift his teammates up.
“He brings the juice every single day, which I love,” Miller said. “He’s always a fun guy to be around and makes my job really enjoyable. I'm excited for Billy to have this season — it’s his opportunity to showcase what he’s been doing the last four years at Boise State.”
AUSTIN BOLT // R-So. // 6-3, 210 lbs
The local legend has had a windy college path thus far. After a sensational career at Borah High signed with Boise State as a tight end then later got moved to defensive end.
Neither position seemed to suit Bolt’s athleticism and the transitions made it impossible for him to get comfortable anywhere. Which makes many think he’ll finally be able to shine now that he’s found a home at wide receiver.
“I think the best thing for Austin is this was really his first offseason with one position group.,” Miller said. “He’s not thinking about his assignment but he’s more out there cutting it loose, making plays and anticipating what the defense is going to do and he has his counterpunch ready to roll.”