There’s a reason that all 32 NFL teams passed on taking former Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien with one of the 254 picks in this weekend’s NFL Draft.
Boise State fans and those that watched Rypien play the last four years would sure like to know what it is.
Rypien, the Mountain West all-time passing leader and statistically the second-best quarterback in school history, stunningly went undrafted Saturday to extend a painful streak when it comes to Boise State quarterbacks and the draft.
The three-time First Team All-Mountain West selection will still get a chance with an NFL team. A source confirmed he signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent shortly after the end of the seventh round.
But it wasn’t supposed to be like this. Rypien was listed as a fifth- or sixth-round pick in most mock drafts, and the thought of him going undrafted didn’t seem to resonate with most that follow the Broncos.
Those that watched him over the years never expected this. Not from the guy who passed for 506 yards and 469 yards in consecutive games as a freshman, or the 442-yard game against BYU as a sophomore. His five-touchdown, 399-yard game last fall as a senior against Air Force certainly didn’t leave you saying ‘yeah, he’s not good enough to get drafted.’
But the coaches, scouts and front office personnel of the 32 NFL teams apparently felt differently. There were 11 quarterbacks drafted Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Players from Prairie View, Elon, Tarleton State and even Idaho got picked on Saturday. Rypien wasn't as lucky.
And the result has the Broncos now wondering if they’ll ever be able to have a quarterback drafted in the current seven-year format of the draft. If a four-year starter that stamped his name all over the program’s record books can’t do it, then who can?
For all the great quarterbacks Boise State has had in recent years — Kellen Moore, Jared Zabransky, Ryan Dinwiddie and Bart Hendricks to name a few — the Broncos haven’t had one drafted since Jim McMillan went in 1975 to the Detroit Lions in the 14th round. The streak lives on.
Only one Boise State quarterback, Moore, has ever appeared in a regular season NFL game. Rypien will get a chance to achieve that, but it will be a longshot as an undrafted free agent. He’ll have to compete and fight just to make a roster as a third quarterback or as a practice squad player. An undrafted free agent is stuck with little money — and a huge uphill climb.
There was one former Boise State quarterback to get drafted Saturday, which probably made the Rypien snub sting a little bit more to Boise State fans. Ryan Finley, who transferred to N.C. State after Rypien beat him out for the starting job in 2015, went at No. 104 overall in the fourth round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Rypien set the Mountain West all-time passing mark and finished second in Boise state history with 13,581 career passing yards. He’s also second in program history for touchdowns (90), completions (1,036) and attempts (1,618).
He’s second only to Moore with 37 career wins as the starter and heads into the NFL after helping the Broncos to three consecutive 10-wins seasons and two straight appearances in the Mountain West title game. He was the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year as a senior last fall.
But none of it was good enough to hear his name called. There were 10 players from the Mountain West drafted, including two from Hawaii and one from San Jose State. Even the Air Force long snapper heard his name called in the seventh round. Somehow, Rypien didn't.
He’ll now take that patented ‘chip on the shoulder’ Boise State mentality with him to Denver, where he’ll look to prove those wrong that refused to give him a chance. The Broncos drafted Drew Lock in the second round, and Rypien will compete with him for a backup spot.
Those that have followed his career know it probably wouldn’t be smart to bet against him — even if nearly all of the NFL teams did.
OTHERS SIGN FREE AGENT DEALS
Alexander Mattison was the only former Boise State player to be drafted when he went in the third round Friday to the Minnesota Vikings. Others signed non-drafted free agent deals like Rypien shortly after the draft concluded on Saturday.
Defensive end Durrant Miles signed a free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons, while wide receiver A.J. Richardson signed with the Arizona Cardinals.