BOISE – There was no doubt a nervous 24 hours for Boise State coach Leon Rice when he got word that a member of the team’s inner circle had tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday.
Boise State had to cancel a game against Fresno State roughly five hours prior to the scheduled tip off and wait on pins and needles until results from an additional round of testing done Friday came back on Saturday.
COVID-19 outbreaks have forced some Top 25 teams like Villanova and Saint Louis to miss several weeks of action, and a break that long could have derailed a potentially historic season for a Boise State team on a 13-game winning streak and sitting atop the Mountain West standings.
But Rice and the Broncos got good news Saturday when it was determined that the asymptomatic individual that tested positive didn’t actually have COVID-19. A ‘false positive’ result was the culprit, and the Broncos were cleared to resume team activities such as practice.
“We’ve been so blessed to be going for two months and we haven’t had anything shut us down and then all of a sudden this happens and you start to go ‘oh no,’” Rice said Monday. “But I felt like (the false positive) was what it was going to be but I don’t know, I’m not a doctor. I don’t know what everything means.
“I’m talking to some of my friends and I have one buddy who has been shut down for almost five weeks. That would have been devastating, so you’re just relieved and so happy, but it’s also a reminder that we have to be diligent. We have to have good plans in place and try to keep us safe and keep these guys safe and avoid any exposure we can, and that’s getting more difficult with having to travel some.”
Boise State had another round of regularly scheduled testing on Sunday and will test again prior to Wednesday night’s game at Colorado State.
The Broncos were barely outside the Top 25 in both the AP and Coaches polls Monday and are included now in early every NCAA Tournament bracket projection. They’ve got a real chance to have the best season in the 53-year history of the program – if they can continue to avoid any COVID-19 issues.
That means continuing to keep their fingers crossed each time they receive test results back.
“You can’t really control a test – a false positive is a false positive,” Rice said. “There’s nothing you can do about it. But it’s a reminder that ‘OK we have to take our diligence up a whole other level and that’s what we’re trying to do and that’s what I’m trying to help get organized. We need to be proactive in our diligence even more.”
Boise State already had several measures and protocols in place to try and avoid the spread of COVID-19 should a player or staff member unknowingly have it. They wear masks at practice and social distance as much as possible on busses, planes and within the locker room and meeting room.
Rice said the Broncos are taking it even further moving forward including doing things such as conducting film sessions in the gym so players can more adequately spread out. The goal is for contact tracing protocols to not wipe out enough players that would make playing a game impossible – as was the case with the postponement of last Friday’s game against Fresno State.
“It makes you realize how fragile these things are and outside of your control so we’re trying to do even better at controlling the things we can,” Rice said. “I’m going to go through our program and maybe we can do a better job in certain areas that we’ve overlooked. I’m going to try and get some more help with that and get me more answers as to how we can protect these guys down the stretch because these games are so important.”
Boise State plays its next four games on the road. After two games at Colorado State Wednesday and Friday, they travel to play Nevada in Reno on Feb. 5 and 7.
As for making up the game against Fresno State, the Broncos likely will be forced to tack it on to the end of the regular season. The league left a week open prior to the start of the conference tournament in Las Vegas in case teams needed to reschedule games.
It’s possible the game might not be made up should it not impact the league standings.
“I don’t know because it was a home game and now you have to ask a team to come back,” Rice said. “We haven’t even figured all that out. That’s a tough situation so we’ll sort through it as we go forward. A lot depends on what happens with these other series and see where you are and what happens in the next 20-30 days.
“What happens with the conference tournament? Can we go down there early and play them two days before? Who knows. It’s (an idea) instead of making them come here. Who knows. I can’t even figure out the scenarios yet of what we can do that would be beneficial first of all and fair to both teams.”
Wednesday’s game against Colorado State is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally by CBS Sports Network. The Rams (11-3) currently rank No. 55 in the NET and sit alone in third place in the Mountain West standings with an 8-2 league mark. Based on the numbers Colorado State will be the third hardest team the Broncos have played to this point behind only Houston and BYU.