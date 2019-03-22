CORVALLIS, Ore. — Jayde Christopher says she was hoping to land some extra tickets to Boise State's game against Oregon State in an NCAA Tournament women's basketball opener Saturday.
The junior guard hails from Federal Way, Washington, less than four hours north of where the Broncos are set to play their first-round game in Corvallis, Oregon.
Turns out, those tickets are hard to come by.
With eight players from Oregon or Washington, and six of those who come from somewhere along the Interstate 5 corridor between Seattle and Portland, there weren't many teammates willing to give up their allotment.
Not that there would have been enough to fulfill her request anyway.
“I couldn't even get my whole family tickets, I think Joyce (Harrell) and Jayde stole pretty much everyone's,” joked junior Riley Lupfer, who hails from Spokane. “They were asking for like 50 tickets. I'm like 'we don't get that many.'”
The Broncos (28-4) are hoping to get as much support as they can in what is a road game. With the Broncos landing a No. 13 seed, they did not get the neutral site first-round matchup that would have come with a 12 seed or higher.
The Broncos will be appreciative of every fan they can get. The Beavers have routinely packed more than 5,000 fans into Gill Coliseum, including a season-high of 9,301 against in-state rival Oregon.
With Saturday's game being a tournament atmosphere, attendance figures to be around that number, if not higher. Gill Coliseum capacity is 9,604.
“It's going to be packed, and I feel like we're going to have a lot of fans, too.” said Lupfer. “Oregon State sells out the crowd, so it should be fun.”
In addition to Christopher and Lupfer, Harrell is from Seattle. Ellie Woerner, Jade Loville and Marijke Vanderschaaf all hail from Sammamish, Washington, while Braydey Hodgins is from Pasco, Washington. Freshman Maggie Freeman is from Beaverton, Oregon, an hour north of Corvallis.
Playing games in the Pacific Northwest is nothing new for the Broncos. In each of the past four years, Boise State has scheduled at least one nonconference game in either Portland or Seattle.
The Broncos had two nonconference games in Seattle this season as part of the Husky Classic, beating both Saint Francis (Penn.) and host Washington. Boise State also traveled to Pullman for a nonconference game against Washington State, a 95-71 loss.
What is new for Boise State is playing a game of this caliber in the Pacific Northwest. This is the third year in a row, and the fourth time in five years, the Broncos have made the NCAA Tournament, and all their recent trips have been true road games. This is the closest to home they have played in any of those games.
Boise State played at Louisville last season, at UCLA in 2017, and at Tennessee in 2015.
The benefits of playing the game in Oregon goes even beyond Boise State's current lineup. As demonstrated by their current lineup, the Pacific Northwest has long been an important recruiting ground for the Broncos. While the game can't serve as an official recruiting trip, Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said this gives those who are in the area a chance to see the Broncos in action.
“It's good that even some recruits can go down there and watch,” said Presnell, who coached 18 years at Seattle Pacific before taking over at Boise State in 2005. “Hopefully they still like it afterwards. But our families get to go down and be a part of it. So that's pretty cool.”