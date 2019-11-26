BOISE — There was no stopping Evan Tyler after what he overcame to reach that point.
Tyler, a fifth-year junior safety, came down with his first career interception late in Boise State’s 56-21 win at Utah State last Saturday. After the play was over, he continued to run down the field with the ball in celebration as many of his teammates, including Curtis Weaver and wide receiver John Hightower, ran alongside with him.
“It was just really cool,” said Tyler, who has suffered two different ACL tears to his left knee during his time at Boise State. “The whole emotion of me running down the field after it, I couldn’t really explain it because I was just so elated with everything that had happened. There was a lot of buildup for that first interception.
“I was just very excited and you could tell by the bench everybody was excited for me too. … Everybody in the facility knows what I’ve been though. It was just awesome seeing their support just coming off the bench. It was an awesome experience.”
Tyler redshirted in 2015 and started the first three games in 2016 before a torn ACL ended his season. After working his way back, he sustained another ACL tear to the same knee during fall camp in 2017 and was forced to miss the entire season.
He played in just three games in his first three seasons at Boise State before finally returning to action last season. He’s played some this season in relief, and had two tackles at UNLV, three tackles against Hawaii, two tackles at BYU and two tackles against New Mexico.
Then came the best game of his career to date, when he recorded his first interception and finished with four tackles last Saturday in Logan, Utah.
“I was just waiting for my opportunity and it came last game,” Tyler said. “It’s tough. All the ACL guys on the team would know, but going through two is definitely a hard situation. You just have to push through and do whatever you can for the team. That’s my role here. I do whatever the team needs and I’m happy with that.”
Tyler took to social media after the game to thank those that had reached out. He said on Twitter, in part, “thank you for all the people believing in me throughout this process. Glad I could get my first career pick and get a big team win!”
Asked about it, he said “I wanted to just thank everyone for still believing in me. … It was just awesome just to let everybody know that I’m still here and I’m still thriving and doing my thing.”
Tyler plans to take advantage of the new redshirt rule and return for a sixth-year next season.
CLEVELAND REFLECTS ON FIRST CAREER CARRY
Left tackle Ezra Cleveland nearly scored a rare ‘fat guy’ touchdown against Utah State when he was given a carry on an end-around at the 4-yard line.
“It was pretty nerve wracking,” Cleveland said Tuesday. “My main focus was not to fumble the ball and I didn’t do that so it was good.”
Boise State had the play in for the season opener against Florida State but didn’t get in the right situation to call it. Cleveland said he injured his foot which caused it to be removed from the game plan for a while, but said it was put back in a few weeks ago.
The right spot finally came up Saturday, and the Broncos went for it.
“We had to be on the right hash, at the 4-yard line,” Cleveland said. “And it finally got called. … I played running back a little bit in high school and in junior high I played fullback so it was pretty much the same. It’s just more nerve wracking with more people watching you.”
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Cleveland, a possible early entrant into the NFL Draft after the season, lined up on the line of scrimmage as a tight end to the left of his traditional left tackle spot. The Broncos faked two handoffs before quarterback Jaylon Henderson gave the ball to Cleveland as he came around toward the right.
Cleveland was tackled just short of the goal line at the 1-yard line, and he was credited with a 3-yard carry.
“I came around the corner and saw the defensive end and I was like ‘oh gosh’,” Cleveland said. “I was going to try and jump but he hit me a lot faster than I thought he was going to, so that was a bummer. The defensive end made a good read.”
Asked which of his fellow offensive linemen were most jealous he got to carry the ball, Cleveland joked, “well I didn’t score so I don’t think any of them were jealous.”
A LOOK AT COLORADO STATE
Colorado State (4-7) was eliminated from bowl contention with a 17-7 loss at Wyoming last week. The Rams have the No. 3 offense in the Mountain West at 442.7 yards per game. They also rank third in passing offense at 306.7 passing yards per game.
Wide receiver Warren Jackson is one of the top wide receivers in the country. He has 69 catches for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns in just nine games this season.
“They have an ability to do both, run the ball and have an explosive passing game,” Boise State defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “They have an elite receiver they can get the ball to, and I understand their record, but I don’t think too much about that when I see 30 points (and) 40 points. Those guys have put points on people and they are able to balance you out.
“You see their passing stats and they are one of the top in the conference, but they have the ability to be balanced. … They have guys at all spots. From offensive line, quarterback, running backs, receiver, they have guys that will stress you the whole game. We’re anticipating a four-quarter game and a battle, there’s no doubt about it.”
Two Mountain West coaches were let go on Monday and Colorado State coach Mike Bobo could also be looking for work in the near future. The Rams’ best record in his five years is 7-6, and a second-straight losing season has some fans wanting a change. His hefty buyout might make that difficult.