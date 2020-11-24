BOISE — It will be a Senior Day to remember for the 20 seniors on the Boise State football team Saturday.
Then again, it might not actually be their Senior Day.
The Broncos will honor the 20 seniors prior to Saturday’s home finale against San Jose State like they would any other year. But with the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, many of them might be right back in this spot a year from now.
“Right now, hey you’re a senior, nobody knows if you are coming back or what the situation is,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “These seniors will go out there and they will run on the field and we’ll have our moment. I think all these things we’ll talk about as we get closer to the end of it when the year is coming to an end on what we’re doing and hopefully having more answers by then.”
While the NCAA is giving every player this year of eligibility back, each school will handle it differently. Some programs will have the resources to pay for extra scholarships, while some won’t. Boise State previously was unable to afford extra scholarships for baseball and softball when seniors in the spring were offered another year of eligibility.
Fair or not it’s likely that some senior football players will be offered a spot back, while others won’t. If linebacker Riley Whimpey or special teams star Avery Williams want to come back in 2021, there’s no way Harsin and the Broncos would say no.
Those not asked to return to the Broncos would be eligible to transfer and play somewhere else as graduate transfers.
“We haven’t talked about that,” Harsin said. “We haven’t gotten to who is coming back and any of those things at this point. I’m sure guys have thought about it. I’ve heard rumblings and all that stuff, but we haven’t sat down and said ‘alright, you, you and you’ (get to come back). The NCAA made the rule that players will get another year, but every University will be different.”
Making things tougher for Boise State is that the school is currently searching for a new athletic director. Any decisions involving the budget likely would need more approval than that of interim AD Bob Carney. A new athletic director is not expected to be hired until March.
Boise State also won’t ink a new signing class until December, which plays into the roster management as well. Schools will be allowed to maintain the 85 scholarship limit, plus any additional seniors that return. Boise State theoretically could decide to sign a few less high school players to save scholarship money for returning seniors should they get in a budget crunch.
“We have to figure out how all these things get answered, probably sooner than later,” Harsin said. “I’m sure there will be other things that come out from the NCAA that may or may not help us at the end of the year when we try to figure out ‘alright, what’s this roster look like moving forward?’ My advice to everybody is focus on the task at hand, San Jose State.”
The one thing Harsin doesn’t want to see? Players taking the extra year for granted.
“Sometimes when you get a ruling like we did through the NCAA, now it’s kind of like ‘well I have another year, this year doesn’t matter’,” Harsin said. “That’s the wrong mentality and some guys have certainly taken that.
“If you start getting distracted with coming back or not next season or anything like that…I hope our guys are focused. There haven’t been any talks at least to me about anything otherwise. We’re focused on San Jose State and focused on how to win another game.”
Due to new strictions put in place by governor Brad Little limiting gatherings due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, Boise State has elected not to have the band, cheerleaders or students in attendance Saturday as had been the case the previous two games.
The only fans allowed into the stadium will be the parents of the senior players, which the school estimates to be about 30 people. They won’t be allowed to be on the field and embrace the seniors as is the typical tradition, but they’ll at least be there to see the players get honored from the stands.
Who knows? They may get to be part of a more traditional Senior Day next year.
“You’re a senior, run out there. If you did it this time and you do it again next year, so what?” Harsin said. “We already did senior speeches as well so if they happen to come back, do it again.
“At his point, that really doesn’t matter right now. What matters is what we’re trying to accomplish and how we go finish the season.”
Boise State plans to stream the Senior Day festivities online. More information on that will be announced prior to Saturday.