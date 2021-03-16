Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice is not actually sure why senior Abu Kigab went through Senior Night festivities two weeks ago against Fresno State.
The tentative plan all along seemingly was for Kigab to return next season with the free year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A recent torn labrum in his right shoulder makes his return even more likely.
Kigab had surgery Monday to repair his shoulder, which was injured when he fell to the ground during a collision in the Fresno State game on March 2.
Boise State didn’t have Kigab for an 89-82 loss to Nevada in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament last week. And he’ll miss the Broncos’ NIT run, which starts Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN against SMU.
“There’s not many teams that can lose an all-league player and not miss him,” Rice said. “I don’t know any team that can do that. The thing I notice with Abu being gone now is our practices. He is a big part of our emotional side. He’s the loudest voice in the gym and we have some quiet guys, some really, really quiet guys, so you take him out of there and all you hear is the sneakers squeaking. We miss him with more than just basketball.”
Kigab is currently second on Boise State with both 11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game and led the Broncos in both minutes played and blocked shots. The Oregon transfer had started all 25 games this season prior to the injury.
“He impacts the game in so many ways,” Rice said. “He’s kind of our enforcer underneath. He comes up with a ton of loose balls, he takes timely charges, he makes big shots and he’s had a great year, so losing him — I didn’t want to say much before the conference tournament because you have to go on and I do have confidence in the guys we have playing, but they are different than Abu in a lot of ways and we did definitely miss what he brought.”
Kigab likely has a professional career ahead of him, whether that’s in the NBA, the G-League or overseas. But returning to the Broncos next season would surely help his stock given he’d likely have a chance to play a bigger role on offense with Derrick Alston gone.
Another factor? Even had he wanted to go pro after this year, the shoulder injury likely makes him unavailable to do any workouts for teams prior to the NBA Draft or the start of most of the European leagues.
“We haven’t sat down and had the chance to have all those talks yet,” Rice said. “But Abu has high, high goals and he made big progress this year and I know where this program can help him go. He was second-team all-league in a great league. You look at the guys on the first team, all those guys are going to make a lot of money playing basketball. That’s the next goal for him, so let’s keep getting you better and let’s keep getting our team better, and who knows where basketball can take you? We’re going to shoot for the stars with all these guys.”
Kigab said recently he wasn’t thinking about next year and was only focused on helping the Broncos try to win games this season. That was before the shoulder injury knocked him back
The immediate problem for Boise State is that Kigab is a huge loss for their chances in the NIT. And he’s not the only contributor lost due to injury.
Redshirt sophomore guard Max Rice will also miss the rest of the season due to a broken bone in his foot suffered against Nevada. He’s also scheduled for hip surgery to correct an issue that he played through.
Rice averaged 17.5 minutes per game while appearing in all 26 games to this point. He’s third on the team with 26 made 3s and is averaging 5.9 points per game off the bench.
“He has a certain role which he’s done a great job with,” Leon Rice said. “He stretches the defense, he moves the ball, he’s scrappy, he gets a lot of rebounds and does a lot of the dirty work. We’re down two big pieces of the puzzle, no doubt.”
Both left the Broncos this week and returned to Boise. Kigab had his surgery Monday while Rice is scheduled to have his surgeries next Monday.
“Both have long, arduous recoveries and rehab and I can say that because I’ve had both of those surgeries,” Rice said. “But we’ll get both of them back. They both need to get on with it because the longer you drag it out the longer it is on the other end. I think both of them are anxious to get it done and start their rehab. They both didn’t want to leave the team and we were holding out hope but Max was done once he broke the foot on top of what he had, so it was rough for him.”
In addition to more minutes for Devonaire Doutrive and Emmanuel Akot, seldom-used freshman guard Pavle Kuzmanovic, JUCO All-American Naje Smith and Donovan Ivory could get some playing time against SMU.
It’s not an ideal situation for the Broncos as they enter the postseason, but one that could pay off down the road — both in terms of more experience for guys now and potentially getting Kigab back for next season.
“It opens up some opportunities for some other guys and I’ve seen some things at practice where other guys have stepped up and I’m excited to give them the opportunity,” Rice said. “Now they are going to get their chance and hopefully an opportunity to help this team. I’m excited to watch them.”