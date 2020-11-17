There's no way the Mountain West did this intentionally right? Of course they did.
The Mountain West Conference released the updated league basketball schedule Tuesday and the Boise State men's basketball team will finish the regular season with two games at San Diego State.
The Aztecs are the preseason favorites, while the Broncos were picked to finish second. And they'll potentially get to decide the regular season league title against each other on the final weekend of the regular season.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the league switched to a new schedule format this season that includes two games against the same team in the same location to limit travel and expenses.
Teams will play 20 games, two against each team in the league. Five of those series will be at home, and five will be on the road.
Boise State's five home series will be against New Mexico, Air Force, Fresno State, UNLV and Utah State.
The Broncos will travel to San Jose State, Wyoming, Colorado State, Nevada and San Diego State.
The league also left open a week prior to the start of the conference tournament in Las Vegas in case games get postponed and need to be rescheduled.
Boise State's nonconference schedule is expected to be released in the coming days. The Broncos will play at Houston on Nov. 27, at Sam Houston State on Nov. 29, at BYU on Dec. 9 and host Santa Clara on Dec. 15 and Loyola Marymount on Dec. 22.
Two other games against non-D1 teams will complete the schedule.
Dates released Tuesday by the Mountain West could shift by a day either forward or backwards for TV, but there will always be a day in between games. The finalized slate with TV information should be released in the near future.
Here's Boise State's full revised Mountain West slate:
Thursday, Dec. 3 vs New Mexico
Saturday, Dec. 5 vs New Mexico
Thursday, Dec. 31 at San José State
Saturday, Jan. 2 at San José State
Wednesday, Jan. 6 vs Air Force
Friday, Jan. 8 vs Air Force
Monday, Jan. 11 at Wyoming
Wednesday, Jan. 13 at Wyoming
Thursday, Jan. 21 vs Fresno State
Saturday, Jan. 23 vs Fresno State
Thursday, Jan. 28 at Colorado State
Saturday, Jan. 30 at Colorado State
Friday, Feb. 5 at Nevada
Sunday, Feb. 7 at Nevada
Thursday, Feb. 11 vs UNLV
Saturday, Feb. 13 vs UNLV
Thursday, Feb. 18 vs Utah State
Saturday, Feb. 20 vs Utah State
Thursday, Feb. 25 at San Diego State
Saturday, Feb. 27 at San Diego State
Mountain West Tournament: March 10-13