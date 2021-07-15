The Boise State men's basketball team will open the Charleston Classic against Atlantic 10 champion St. Bonaventure at 12 p.m. MDT on Nov. 18, the Idaho Press first reported Thursday.
The Broncos will play either Clemson or Temple in the second round.
St. Bonaventure finished No. 31 in the NET a year ago — and brings back all five starters from a group that finished 16-5. The Bonnies are currently ranked No. 23 in CBS Sports columnist Gary Parrish's preseason Top 25 rankings.
On the other side of the bracket, West Virginia will play Elon while Marquette will face Ole Miss.
Second-round games are Nov. 19 at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina, with the third day of the tournament on Nov. 21.
The full bracket was released by ESPN later Thursday.
The Charleston Classic is an ESPN Events tournament, meaning the tournament will be televised by ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.
Landing St. Bonaventure in the first round is a big deal for the Broncos. The game will almost assuredly finish as a coveted 'Quad 1' game with it being on a neutral floor.
The Bonnies won both the regular season and tournament A-10 titles and are the favorites again this season. Kyle Lofton averaged 14.4 points and 5.5 assists last season for St. Bonaventure, which is the only team in the field currently ranked in the CBS Sports preseason Top 25.
The game adds to what is becoming an impressive nonconference schedule for the Broncos. Boise State has home games against Saint Louis (No. 52 NET), Tulsa (No. 127 NET) and Santa Clara (No. 131 NET) — the first time since 2008 they've hosted three teams ranked in the top 135 — as well as a neutral site game in Spokane against Washington State (No. 84 NET).
Boise State's season opener is set for Nov. 9 against Utah Valley at ExtraMile Arena. Additional games are currently being finalized. The 18-game Mountain West schedule is set to be released in the next few weeks.