Clint Hordemann is blunt about his Boise State career.
“Lot of minutes,” he joked. “Not a lot of buckets.”
It would be tough to cultivate a highlight package on Hordemann’s three seasons in the blue and orange. A 2001 BSU graduate, he played almost two-dozen minutes a game — but averaged under seven points. Still, Hordemann was scrappy, the perfect hard-nosed player for a blue-collar fan base to rally around.
Fans love those glue guys. To cheer for those athletes, in a way, is to say something about yourself — that you care more about effort and toughness than anything else.
Now, two decades since his playing career ended, Hordemann is helping Boise State fans not only root for but monetarily support their favorite basketball player. Hordemann’s company, Select Printing, will sell jersey T-shirts of every Boise State men’s and women’s basketball player.
Fans have until noon on Friday to get their orders in and each shirt costs $25. The incentive: 20% (or $5) from each sale going back to the student-athlete. That part is significant. Look around the country at other similar player-specific apparel, often the price is higher and the athlete’s cut is smaller.
Industry-standard for a student-athlete’s return is about 10%. Hordemann thought that was too low.
“I’m like, ‘Cmon now. These players need some cash in their pockets,’” the former BSU player said. “(They) got a hold of the right guy that’s a sucker for hoops.”
Hordemann kept calling this endeavor a “trial run,” and don’t underestimate the risk he’s taking by agreeing to a deal, where — before even factoring in labor, production and manufacturing costs — his company is losing 30% (20% to the student-athlete and 10% to BSU for the licensing rights) of revenue.
As of Tuesday evening, about five hours after the shirts went up for sale, Hordemann told The Idaho Press he had sold roughly 150, noting that shirts for senior guard Marcus Shaver Jr. were barely out-selling those for freshman forward Tyson Degenhart.
If this trial run is a hit, Hordemann said, he’d love to expand the program to softball and football and all other sports, to help every Boise State student-athlete profit and every Boise State fan support.
“If we get a couple of hundred orders, I would say it’s a success,” Hordemann noted. “If this is a way we can do OK (financially) and they can make some money, mission accomplished. There’s more to it than the bottom line.”
More to it for Hordemann, for the student-athletes and for Boise State. This T-shirt exploration is the first evidence of Boise State’s NIL group licensing program at work, something every student-athlete has the choice to opt-in to.
Since the NCAA adopted rules last year that allowed student-athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness (NIL), schools have been clamoring to use it to their advantage. Problem is, it’s not the easiest thing to execute. Companies can approach kids and make them an influencer for X-amount of dollars. That part is simple. It gets trickier when schools start to cultivate the deals themselves on behalf of the student-athletes.
Different states have different laws. There are legal hurdles. There are a million different ducks that schools need to get in a row before they can start creating opportunities. And if a school maybe jumps the horn, the NCAA jumps in with a magnifying glass. The governing body has already begun to look into BYU and Miami after team-wide endorsement deals with Build Bar and American Top Team, respectively.
“I would have loved to have launched this in November,” said Michael Walsh, Boise State’s Associate AD for Business Development and Revenue Innovation, “but that’s not how it works … We’re still working through all the different legal channels we need to work through to make sure this is on the up and up and everybody’s aware of it and it’s above board.
“What’s important to us is being the most student-athlete-friendly NIL program in the country,” Walsh added. “That means us taking, first of all, an aggressive approach and also taking on the work and facilitating opportunities and finding ways to get our student-athletes NIL activity.”
Boise State is not exactly a trailblazer with that philosophy. But their plan of attack is very interesting. Basically, the University wants to “facilitate opportunities with local businesses that are win-win-win,” Walsh said.
And before you mumble under your breath something about the school just wanting a piece of the student-athlete’s earnings, understand the vision. Say a local pizza shop wants to have Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier as a spokesperson. Seems like a good investment. But how would it use Bachmeier. Would it make posters of him scarfing down a slice of pepperoni? Would it have the BSU gunslinger post an Instagram picture from the establishment?
Those are fine options. But by signing Bachmeier, the pizza place is essentially setting its target audience as Boise State fans. And if that’s the case, where’s the best place to reach Boise State fans? How about the jumbotron at Albertson Stadium or on a commercial during a BSU game.
To get to that point requires a sponsorship deal with the Boise State athletic department through the collegiate sports marketing company, Learfield. BSU wants to get companies in “all the pots,” Walsh said.
“They are maximizing their spending by getting the athletes to be their brand ambassadors and by getting in front of the audience they want to be in front of,” he added.
And for those business owners — like Hordemann — who have deep ties to the school, there’s another incentive to jump into the NIL market.
“If this thing really goes well and we do it for other sports,” he said, “maybe (we can) entice more recruits to be Broncos.”
To buy shirts of BSU men’s basketball players, click here.
To buy shirts of BSU women’s basketball players, click here.