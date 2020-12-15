BOISE – From walk-on to one of the best special teams players in college football history.
The remarkable story keeps getting better for Boise State’s Avery Williams.
The Mountain West named Williams its Special Teams Player of the Year for the second straight year Tuesday, making him just the fourth player in league history to win it in consecutive years.
Wilson was also named the first team punt returner, first team kick returner and was a first-team pick at cornerback to become only the third defensive player in the country since 2010 to win four postseason conference awards in the same season.
“It means a lot to be obviously,” Williams said Tuesday. “My team knows how passionate I am about special teams so I’m extremely honored and extremely blessed.”
Williams is the only player in the country to rank in the top 10 in both punt return yardage and kick return yardage. He led the Mountain West and ranked ninth nationally with an average of 11.4 yards per punt return while ranking third in the Mountain West and ninth nationally in kick returns with an average of 29.6 yards per return.
The 5-foot-10 Williams ranks fifth nationally with 575 combined kick and punt return yards despite only playing six games this season.
Williams scored three special teams touchdowns in six games, including an 88-yard kick return at Air Force and a 99-yard kick return at Hawaii. His three special teams touchdowns were the most in the Mountain West.
“That young man is brilliant in every way back there,” San Jose State coach Brent Brennan said. “Given I have a special teams background, just watching him back there, he’s really, really special. Really special. He can change the game every time he gets his hands on the football. It’s impressive to watch.
“It was a punt return by him that turned our game upside down in the first half last year and really got Boise going. We have incredible respect for Avery. He’s a fantastic football player. Wow is he dynamic.”
He also blocked a pair of punts, including one he returned for a touchdown against Colorado State. The two blocked kicks led the Mountain West and tied for No. 5 in the country.
For his career Williams has eight special teams touchdowns – the most of any active player in college football. He has four punt return touchdowns, three kick return touchdowns and one blocked punt return.
He was the only player in the country a year ago to have multiple blocked kicks and multiple return touchdowns, and he’s likely on his way to the same achievement this year.
But Williams is arguably a better leader than player. He was voted a team captain prior to the season.
“He’s given so much more than anybody could have asked for,” Harsin said. “You talk about a guy that’s going to leave this place better than he found it, he’s a perfect example of that. What he’s been able to give back, you could give that guy five scholarships if we could do it.
“He’s a captain for a reason and he’s made plays on the field for a reason. He works extremely hard. He finishes everything in practice, he runs all the way to the end zone. You hear these stories about what great players do, well that’s why they are great players. They do all the things every day that are necessary to be successful and other guys don’t.”
The Pasadena, California, native had no Division I scholarship offers out of high school so he accepted a preferred walk-on spot with Boise State prior to the 2016 season. He impressed so much during that year – he was the Scout Team Special Teams Player of the Year – that he earned a scholarship prior to ever seeing the field for the Broncos in 2017.
Four years later he’s become one of the best players in Boise State history.
“I don’t really spend a lot of time thinking about that,” Williams said of his journey. “When I first got here it was all about the scholarship and then after a few months it was about being productive and contributing to this team.
“That walk-on mentality is something that has never left me and I’ll still continue to have that throughout my whole life. (The last four years) were definitely one of the biggest blessings of my life and something I’m very fortunate to have gone through.”
Prior to last season Boise State had never had a conference Special Teams Player of the Year. Williams has now done it in two straight seasons.
“He deserves all the accolades and things he’s gotten over his time here but that’s not his focus,” Harsin said. “Today his focus is on getting himself prepared for San Jose State, period, and that’s how he’ll operate and exactly who he is and how he’ll do things the rest of his life.
“The focus and expectation he has for himself is to do the best he can every single day and that happens to be pretty darn good as a football player and as a leader in this program.”
The scariest part? With the NCAA not counting a players eligibility this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a decent chance he’ll be back again in 2021.
SHAKIR, OTHERS ALSO HONORED
Junior wide receiver Khalil Shakir was the only other Boise State player to earn a first team selection. He’s the fourth Bronco wide receiver to land on the first team since they joined the league in 2011.
Shakir led the Mountain West with an average of 7.67 receptions per game and was second with 105.7 receiving yards per game. His six receiving touchdowns ranked third.
The junior, who recently announced he plans to come back for his senior year in 2021, had 46 catches for 634 yards in six games and is one of only two FBS players this season with at least two games of 100-plus receiving yards and 30-plus rushing yards.
Offensive linemen John Ojukwu and Jake Stetz both landed on the second team, but it was the first time since the Broncos arrived in the Mountain West in 2011 that they didn’t have a first-team selection along the offensive line.
Defensively four players landed on the second team in in defensive end Shane Irwin, linebcker Riley Whimpey, nickel Kekaula Kaniho and corner Jalen Walker.
Boise State had 10 player on the first and second teams, tying Nevada for the most in the conference.
Seven more players earned honorable mention accolades including tight end John Bates, offensive lineman Garrett Curran, kicker Jonah Dalmas, defensive tackle Scott Matlock, linebacker Zeke Noa, wide receiver CT Thomas and running back Andrew Van Buren.