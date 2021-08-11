It’s a fairly limited sample size, but when Stefan Cobbs has gotten his hands on the ball the last two years, the results tend to be good for the Boise State football team.
As the wide receiver enters his redshirt junior year, all signs point to him getting more opportunities to catch the ball.
Cobbs has impressed coaches and teammates throughout the offseason raving about his talent.
“I’ve been talking about this guy for a while but I just have a great feeling about this year for him,” Quarterback Hank Bachmeier said. “I’ve said it in the past but Stefan Cobbs — I think he’s that guy this year. He’s explosive, he’s dynamic with the ball, he’s such a vertical threat. He’s going to be really good.”
While the kinds words from teammates have been appreciated, Cobbs has just focused on going out there and doing what is best for the team. If that involves getting more time in the game and more passes thrown his way, he’s all for that.
If not, he said he will be prepared for that too.
“It just comes down to preparing and working every day,” Cobbs said. “When that time does come, whatever my job is, whatever my role ends up being, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability. Hopefully that helps contribute to the team.”
Since arriving in Boise from Fort Worth, Texas, Cobbs has made seven catches for 129 yards, an average of 18.4 per catch. He showed his deep threat abilities with his very first career catch during his redshirt freshman year in 2019. In the fourth quarter of a 45-10 win against Portland State, Cobbs caught a 44-yard pass for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
He appeared in all seven games for Boise State during last season’s COVID-19 shortened year and had four receptions, including a 43-yard reception against Hawaii that gave the Broncos the ball on the Rainbow Warriors’ side of the field, setting up an Andrew Van Buren touchdown run four plays later.
In fact, of the six times Cobbs touched the ball last year — including two runs — Boise State scored later in the drive five times. Four of those scores were touchdowns.
“I want to be someone that when I’m on the field everybody knows that I’m going to contribute in some way,” Cobbs said. “I want to help out the best I can, that’s the most important thing. I feel good when my teammates come and pat me on the back because I did something, no matter what it is. If I’m catching and scoring a touchdown, or making a block so one of the running backs can score, it’s a real adrenaline rush when you do something that contributes to the team.”
He’ll be part of a talented corps or receivers, which returns its top two pass catchers from last year in Khalil Shakir and CT Thomas. Tight end Riley Smith, who caught 15 passes for 155 yards also returns. Other receivers like Octavius Evans, Billy Bowens and Portland State transfer Davis Koetter have the potential to make the depth chart very crowded after Shakir and Thomas.
But Cobbs doesn’t mind being in such a talented wide receiver room, he thrives on it.
“The biggest thing is being able to come back and learn, not just from what you’ve done, but from what other people did,” he said. “I learned from the older guys how to learn from other people. People like CT, Khalil Shakir, Octavius Evans, people that are coming back and have been playing in the past, they’ve helped me get better. I’ve just been watching them, we all just watch each other to get better, looking at things that they’re doing that helping make them successful.”
